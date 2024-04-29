Meet filmmaker, who was bullied, called pansy; overcame panic attacks and trolling, is now worth Rs 1700 crore

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who has established himself as one of the biggest and richest directors in India, has been entertaining us for years. Without a doubt, he never failed to bring smiles to our faces and tears to our eyes with his films like Kuch Kuch Hota Ha, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham....

However, despite being one of the greatest Bollywood directors, Karan often gets trolled for his sexuality, personal life, and professional life. In one of his interviews, the director once revealed that he was bullied in school. Today, we will talk about the struggles that he faced and faces to date despite being an established Bollywood celebrity.

Bullied in school

Karan Johar was bullied in school, was called ‘pansy’ by his classmates in a demeaning manner. While speaking to Nikhil Taneja, he stated, “I pretended to be in love with a girl named 'Shalaka' in 10th class. Today what you guys call 'gay/fag/homo' in a derogatory way, it was called 'pansy' those days."

Cried alone

In one of the Koffee With Karan episodes, the director got emotional and talked about how these trolls affect his mental health. He also mentioned crying alone. During KWK episode, after watching Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding clip, Karan Johar got emotional and teary-eyed. He said that he feels alone as he doesn’t have a partner. There are days when he feels empty but he doesn’t have anyone to share his feelings. Whenever he sees couples, he feels he is missing something and a part of him feels that vacuum.

Suffered 'legit attack'

He talked about the trolls and revealed that he is now on medication. He also mentioned that he suffered a ‘legit attack’ at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch event. Varun Dhawan helped him after seeing him sweating.

He added, “I think there were three tough years of the pandemic and there was trolling and I didn't realise that I was trying to be tough and resilient and brush things under the carpet.” He then recalled the NMACC episode. “The legit attack I had was at the NMACC launch.I remember Varun (Dhawan) was staring at me. I was sweating, I didn't even realise. He came to me, held my hand and asked ‘Are you okay?’ And my hands were shaking. I got out of my long and elaborate jacket and I left in half an hour. I just went to my bed and I wept. I just cried and I didn't know why I was crying.”

Today, Karan Johar is one the wealthiest directors in India whose net worth is Rs 1700 crores.

