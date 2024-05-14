Twitter
Before his debut in Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Rajkummar Rao spoke just one line in this Amitabh Bachchan film

Rajkuumar Rao recalled how he got to speak just one line in the political thriller Rann, helmed by Ram Gopal Varma and headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, in 2010 before his debut in Love Sex Aur Dhokha in the same year.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 14, 2024, 06:08 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rajkummar Rao in Rann
Before his debut in Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010, Rajkummar Rao was seen in a small role as a newsreader with just one or two lines in filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s political thriller Rann headlined by Amitabh Bachchan. The National Award-winner took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he got the part.

Talking about starting off in Rann, Rajkummar told IANS, "Yeah, I got one line. I had one line in Ramu’s film Rann. All of us were looking for work, and we got to know that Ram Gopal Varma is making this film and there were auditions going on, and we had no idea what auditions were."

"So, we just went there and somebody asked me to read two lines, and I read. They called me and said 'Aapka ho gaya hai (You are done)'. I was like 'great, I am going to meet Ram Gopal Varma, and he was the one who gives work to a lot of outsiders, actors because he makes those kinds of films."

Rajkummar expressed that he felt life was sorted. "I am going to meet him; he will see my scene, and maybe he will launch me in his next film." However, the scene on set was different from what he had imagined. "When I went on set, it was a small room with a chroma (screen) thing, and Ramu sir was not there,” he recalled. 

Rajkummar shared how he said the line in the film. "Somebody then said, 'Isko naa apko jaan lagake padhna hai (You have to read it with full force)' and then I said, 'Khanna kahaan hai (Where is Khanna)'."

Rann, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, and Gul Panag, explores the reality of the sensational ways of news, media, and political nexus. (With inputs from IANS)

