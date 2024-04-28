Meet actress, who was rejected from show, told 'nobody will cast you', later she refused to meet SRK, became...

From making her debut as the bubbly Neetu in 12/24 Karol Bagh to becoming the producer of hit TV shows, Sargun has showcased her versatility and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Punjabi industry.

From making her debut as the bubbly Neetu in 12/24 Karol Bagh to becoming the producer of hit TV shows, Sargun has showcased her versatility and is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Punjabi industry.

But do you know she was once told that “aapko aise Punjabi filmon mein heroine koi nahi lega (no one will cast you as an actress in Punjabi films)? Well yes, she was told this by her manager who was later fired by the actress.

Early life and career:

Sargun Mehta was born on September 6, 1988, in Chandigarh, India. She attended Sacred Heart Convent School and Carmel Convent School for her schooling and graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from Kirori Mal College, Delhi University.

As a child, Sargun Mehta and her brother auditioned for the dance reality show Boogie Woogie but were both rejected.

Initially pursuing a Master's degree in Business Management, she left to pursue acting. She gained recognition for her roles in the television series "Phulwa" (2011) and Kya Huaa Tera Vaada (2012). Her fame soared with her role in the Colors TV drama series Balika Vadhu in 2013.

When she was told that no body will cast her

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sargun Mehta shared that her journey has been about taking risks and proving herself, not to others but to herself. She expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her husband and family, who have stood by her through every decision she has made.

She said, “Finding my voice as an artist was not at all challenging. My family as well as my husband (actor Ravi Dubey) have never questioned me as to what I want to do. A lot of time, in most of the cases, people think ‘ke log kya kahenge’. But I have never had such people in my life."

She then recalled an incident from her past, and added,“There was one manager that I had long back when I was doing television, and that person told me ke aapko toh character role hi karna padega, aapko aise Punjabi filmon mein heroine koi nahi lega, woh bhi bade hero ke saath. After hearing that, I just said, ‘you are fired’. And then, I did what I had to do.”

Refused meeting Shah Rukh Khan

The actress once revealed that despite having multiple opportunities to meet Shah Rukh Khan, she chose not to. Speaking to Connect FM Canada, Sargun Mehta revealed, "Ravi told Shah Rukh sir, ‘My wife loves you but she won’t meet you till the time you work with her.’ I have a video that Ravi recorded in which Shah Rukh sir said, ‘I will work with you very soon and wishing and hoping that this comes true for you.’ I have that video and whenever I will work with him, I will announce that project with this video. This is the madness of my manifestation. There are some dreams that you only like when they get completed."