Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Allu Arjun booked by Andhra Pradesh police for this reason

Kolkata Knight Riders become first team to qualify for IPL 2024 playoffs after thumping win over Mumbai Indians

Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh was using 27 email accounts, police says he feared being...

DNA TV Show: What is Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'mind game' to tackle BJP?

IPL 2024: This player to lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's absence against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Results 2024: MSBSHSE class 10, 12 results soon at mahresult.nic.in, latest update here

Meet man, an IIM grad, who built Rs 33000 crore company, runs one of India’s largest…

Allu Arjun booked by Andhra Pradesh police for this reason

7 signs of confident people

India's 8 highest-paid TV actors

10 signs that you are consuming too much salt

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Allu Arjun booked by Andhra Pradesh police for this reason

This actor rejected Abhishek Bachchan's film 4 times, later became scene-stealer of flop movie, producer gave him...

This film made John Abraham a star, broke his string of flops, was rejected by Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, earned...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an IIM grad, who built Rs 33000 crore company, runs one of India’s largest…

Delhivery is one of the largest logistics companies in India. The market capitalization of Delhivery is approximately Rs 33400 crore.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 12, 2024, 06:01 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Graduating from top IIM universities is a huge milestone that unlocks a world of opportunities. This esteemed degree not only equips people with the necessary skills for lucrative job offers but also empowers them to venture into entrepreneurship. Such is the story of Sahil Barua, an IIM Bangalore graduate who is the CEO of Delhivery.

Sahil Barua, born and brought up in Delhi studied engineering from NIT in Karnataka. Later, He also pursued an MBA degree from IIM Bangalore. Back in 2005, he went to the University of Maryland, where he worked for four months, as a Research Intern at CALCE Labs. As per Startup Talky, he then stepped into a new role at a company named Stayglad in Bengaluru in 2007.

Later on, he also worked with Bain and Company as a summer associate for a brief period of three months which led to him securing a full-time position there in 2008. He earned a promotion to a senior associate within a year.

While he worked at Bain and Company, Sahil Barua saw potential in India's online retail market and noticed that the logistics sector was fragmented and outdated. He along with Mohit Tandon, Bhavesh Manglani, Suraj Saharan, and Kapil Bharati founded Delhivery in 2011. They started their company from a flat before eventually moving into their first official corporate office in Gurugram. In the beginning, they only had four people handling deliveries, reported the website.

At first, Barua's business started as a courier service for e-commerce firms. The business saw substantial growth as demand surged for home deliveries. This trend was fueled by shifts in customer behaviour, thanks largely to the ubiquitous and cost-effective Internet access. They emerged at a time when hardly any companies were providing delivery services for e-commerce retailers. Two years since its inception, the business diversified beyond just online retail to include fashion retaining and groceries. They soon also made collaboration with e-commerce giants like Amazon Prime Now and Flipkart.

Currently, Delhivery is one of the largest logistics companies in India. The market capitalization of Delhivery is approximately Rs 33400 crore.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal comments on criticism, feeling pressurised to prove herself: 'How many people’s opinions...'

Meet actor, Bollywood's original angry young man before Amitabh, made Big B push his car, once did side roles, now is...

India backs Palestine’s bid for full UN membership amid Israel-Hamas war

TN SSLC 10th Result 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 10 result today, know how to check scorecard online

Meet Bollywood star, who once had no money for school fees, survived on biscuits; now lives in Rs 44 crore house, earns…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement