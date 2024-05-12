Meet man, an IIM grad, who built Rs 33000 crore company, runs one of India’s largest…

Delhivery is one of the largest logistics companies in India. The market capitalization of Delhivery is approximately Rs 33400 crore.

Graduating from top IIM universities is a huge milestone that unlocks a world of opportunities. This esteemed degree not only equips people with the necessary skills for lucrative job offers but also empowers them to venture into entrepreneurship. Such is the story of Sahil Barua, an IIM Bangalore graduate who is the CEO of Delhivery.

Sahil Barua, born and brought up in Delhi studied engineering from NIT in Karnataka. Later, He also pursued an MBA degree from IIM Bangalore. Back in 2005, he went to the University of Maryland, where he worked for four months, as a Research Intern at CALCE Labs. As per Startup Talky, he then stepped into a new role at a company named Stayglad in Bengaluru in 2007.

Later on, he also worked with Bain and Company as a summer associate for a brief period of three months which led to him securing a full-time position there in 2008. He earned a promotion to a senior associate within a year.

While he worked at Bain and Company, Sahil Barua saw potential in India's online retail market and noticed that the logistics sector was fragmented and outdated. He along with Mohit Tandon, Bhavesh Manglani, Suraj Saharan, and Kapil Bharati founded Delhivery in 2011. They started their company from a flat before eventually moving into their first official corporate office in Gurugram. In the beginning, they only had four people handling deliveries, reported the website.

At first, Barua's business started as a courier service for e-commerce firms. The business saw substantial growth as demand surged for home deliveries. This trend was fueled by shifts in customer behaviour, thanks largely to the ubiquitous and cost-effective Internet access. They emerged at a time when hardly any companies were providing delivery services for e-commerce retailers. Two years since its inception, the business diversified beyond just online retail to include fashion retaining and groceries. They soon also made collaboration with e-commerce giants like Amazon Prime Now and Flipkart.

