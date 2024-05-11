Twitter
Jackie Shroff stuns fans with his chiseled physique, sculpted biceps at 67

Jackie Shroff leaves fans stunned with his recent pic flaunting his toned biceps.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 11, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Jackie Shroff flaunting his biceps (Image: Instagram)
Jackie Shroff is one of the superstars in Bollywood and apart from his acting chops, he is also known for his delcious recipies that he shared with fans. The actor recently left everyone stunned with his recent photo on Instagram and fans can't stop gushing about the acto's fitness. 

On Saturday, Jackie Shroff decided to drop a glimpse of his chiseled physique on Instagram. The actor's fitness centre, MMA Matrix Gym, dropped a photo of the superstar posing in style while flexing his tonned biceps and wrote, "Jackie Shroff continues to inspire us with his remarkable physique, sculpted under the guidance of the industry’s finest." 

The actor was seen wearing a cut sLeves shirt and black jeans in the photo which is now going viral on social media. Fans couldn't stop gushing about Jackie Shroff's fitness at the age of 67 and heaped praise on the actor. His wife, Ayesha Shroff also expressed gratitude to the trainer for convincing the actor to work on his physique and looked impressed by the result as well. 

One of the comments read, "look at the killer arms, deadlier than Kalesnikova." Another wrote, "Body fueled with veggies." Another user commented, "Jaggu dada is on fire." Another commet read, "this is unbelievable." Another wrote, "This is so amazing." 

Jackie Shroff rose to fame with Subhash Ghai's Hero and became an overnight star. The actor since then has given several hits and blockbusters including Teri Meherbaniyan, Karma, Jawab Hum Denge, Parinda, Ram Lakhan, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Tridev, Border and more. The actor was last seen in the movie Mast Mein Rehne Ka which also starred Neena Gupta and will be next seen in Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanya Malhotra along with others in key roles and is remake of Atlee's Tamil hit Theri. 

