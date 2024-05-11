Viral video: Man's close encounter with chained tiger sparks outrage on internet, watch

Viral video captures a daring encounter between a man and a chained tiger, sparking debate on social media about the ethics and safety of keeping wild animals as pets.

The vast expanse of the internet never ceases to surprise, often showcasing the strange and unexpected from around the globe. In the latest edition of 'Believe it or Not,' a video has surfaced, capturing a heart-stopping moment of a man getting uncomfortably close to a chained tiger.

Uploaded by user @miansaqib363, the video has rapidly gained traction across various social media platforms, leaving viewers in awe and concern alike. The gripping footage portrays the man confidently walking towards the tiger, tightly holding onto its chain within the confines of what appears to be a domestic setting. This daring encounter has amassed a staggering 33,000 likes on Instagram alone, igniting a flurry of reactions from netizens worldwide.

As the man inches closer to the majestic beast, the tiger's sudden display of aggression startles him, momentarily disrupting the equilibrium of the scene. However, the situation is swiftly brought under control, quelling any immediate danger. Nevertheless, the video has sparked a fervent debate among online communities, with many expressing outrage at the recklessness displayed.

One Instagram user voiced their concern, stating, "Not advisable to keep wild animals as pets, for the safety and well-being of both parties. It's very dangerous." Echoing similar sentiments, another individual questioned the legality of such an arrangement, asking, "Where is this? And is keeping a pet tiger legal?"