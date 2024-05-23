Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Buddha Purnima 2024: Will banks remain closed today? Check state wise list here

Happy Buddha Purnima 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share

Mahindra XUV700 gets a new 7-seater variant, price starts at Rs 16.89 lakh, check features

Cate Blanchett wears Palestinian flag-inspired dress at Cannes red carpet, makes bold political statement

DNA TV Show: Who killed missing Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar in India?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Buddha Purnima 2024: Will banks remain closed today? Check state wise list here

Happy Buddha Purnima 2024: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share

Mahindra XUV700 gets a new 7-seater variant, price starts at Rs 16.89 lakh, check features

Diabetes diet: 7 foods rich in healthy fats

7 Bollywood stars who started their career from TV

10 Indian states with worldwide popular mangoes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Pune Porsche Accident: Devendra Fadnavis Reacts To Pune Car Accident And Rahul Gandhi's Video

Cate Blanchett wears Palestinian flag-inspired dress at Cannes red carpet, makes bold political statement

Malhar trailer: Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil-starrer showcases love, friendship breaking societal boundaries

Kalki 2898 AD: Keerthy Suresh is Prabhas' assistant Bujji, new promo reveals dystopian world's 'ground-breaking visuals'

HomeIndia

India

Buddha Purnima 2024: Will banks remain closed today? Check state wise list here

In Tripura, Orissa, banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday of Nazrul Jayanti and the Lok Sabha General Elections of 2024

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 23, 2024, 06:35 AM IST

article-main
(Image source: ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Reserve Bank of India observes Buddha Purnima on Thursday, May 23, in their annual calendar. Consequently, on this day, banks in a number of states will be closed. In some states this week, banks will be closed for four days in a row. Buddha Purnima is on Thursday, and Nazrul Jayanti is on Friday. Saturday and Sunday are considered the weekends. However, users can access digital banking services via their phone or computer. 

The banks will be closed in Tripura, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, NewDelhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Sri Nagar. 

In Tripura, Orissa, banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday of Nazrul Jayanti and the Lok Sabha General Elections of 2024. In May 2024, banks in India will be closed for 14 days due to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule. These include a number of events like Labour Day, the general elections for the Lok Sabha, Rabindranath Tagore's birthday, and Nazrul Jayanti, among others. Be aware that state-by-state variations may occur in holiday schedules.

People can access bank services through their registered mobile applications or official websites. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Woman's 'Senorita' dance steals hearts during RCB vs CSK match in Bengaluru, watch

Driving License New Rules: Skip test at RTO, phasing out old vehicles and other rules applicable from June 1

How will Ebrahim Raisi's death affect Iran’s ties with China and Russia?

Discover the latest mid range smartphone of 2024 under Rs 30000 on Amazon – power and style within reach

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function on cruise ship, attendees include..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

Laapataa Ladies actress Chhaya Kadam ditches designer clothes, wears late mother's saree, nose ring on Cannes red carpet

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises in blue celestial gown, her dancing fish necklace steals the limelight at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement