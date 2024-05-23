Buddha Purnima 2024: Will banks remain closed today? Check state wise list here

The Reserve Bank of India observes Buddha Purnima on Thursday, May 23, in their annual calendar. Consequently, on this day, banks in a number of states will be closed. In some states this week, banks will be closed for four days in a row. Buddha Purnima is on Thursday, and Nazrul Jayanti is on Friday. Saturday and Sunday are considered the weekends. However, users can access digital banking services via their phone or computer.

The banks will be closed in Tripura, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, NewDelhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Sri Nagar.

In Tripura, Orissa, banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday of Nazrul Jayanti and the Lok Sabha General Elections of 2024. In May 2024, banks in India will be closed for 14 days due to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule. These include a number of events like Labour Day, the general elections for the Lok Sabha, Rabindranath Tagore's birthday, and Nazrul Jayanti, among others. Be aware that state-by-state variations may occur in holiday schedules.

People can access bank services through their registered mobile applications or official websites.