Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

Nothing Phone (2a) Blue colour option launched exclusively in India, priced at just Rs…

Groww MF to Roll Out India's First Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund

Meet filmmaker, who was bullied, called pansy; overcame panic attacks and trolling, is now worth Rs 1700 crore

Meet Indian-origin billionaire who married former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US FDA says about 1 in 5 commercial milk samples tested positive for bird flu traces

Groww MF to Roll Out India's First Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund

Meet filmmaker, who was bullied, called pansy; overcame panic attacks and trolling, is now worth Rs 1700 crore

From Nayanthara to Kriti Sanon: Actresses who played Sita on screen before Sai Pallavi in Ramayana

Top 7 tea producing countries

8 vegetables that you should never eat with curd

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Meet actor, who was bullied, boycotted by celebs, went door-to-door for work, apologised publicly, later Akshay Kumar...

Richa Chadha wanted to play a 'woman with no agency' in Heeramandi: 'I'm told you only do empowered roles' | Exclusive

Meet actor, wasted 20 years in alcohol addiction, lost blockbuster to Salman, cult classic saved career at 49, now he...

HomeIndia

India

Groww MF to Roll Out India's First Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund

Non-cyclical businesses are the ones that manufacture necessities with steady demand throughout the economic cycle. Therefore, the Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index tracks stocks that represent the non-cyclical consumer sectors like Consumer Goods & Services, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Textile,

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 01:06 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 

Groww Mutual Fund has received the green light from SEBI to launch Groww Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund.

This would be India’s first-ever non-cyclical index fund, and the NFO is scheduled to debut in early May. The fund will closely track the Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index-TRI, aiming to provide steady long-term capital appreciation for investors.

By primarily focusing on consumption-related defensive stocks, the fund will operate as an open-ended scheme, catering to investors eyeing India's upward per capita GDP trend while prioritizing stability.

Find out why this fund could be an ideal fit for your investment strategy and portfolio goals.

Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index - What Does it Comprise? 

Non-cyclical businesses are the ones that manufacture necessities with steady demand throughout the economic cycle. Therefore, the Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index tracks stocks that represent the non-cyclical consumer sectors like Consumer Goods & Services, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Textile, etc.

The index comprises the top 30 stocks from eligible basic industries, chosen by their 6-month average free-float market capitalization as of January and July. Stock weights are assigned based on their free-float market capitalization, capped at 10% per stock.

The aim of the Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in securities mirroring the Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index (TRI) with matching weightage, aiming to imitate its total return, with possible tracking errors.

Sector Breakup

The index prioritizes sectors catering directly to consumers when breaking down its weightage.

Here's how the sectors are weighted in the Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index:

 

Sector Representation

Weight (%0

Fast Moving Consumer Goods

43.14

Consumer Services

21.48

Consumer Durables

20.08

Telecommunication

11.00

Services

2.57

Textiles

1.07

Media, Entertainment & Publication

0.65

 

Top Constituents:

The free-float market capitalization of each stock determines its weight in the index. Moreover, the Nifty Non Cyclical Consumer Index manages risk by capping the weightage of each stock up to 10%.

 

Company Name

Weight (%)

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

9.81

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

9.90%

ITC Ltd.

9.86%

Titan Company Ltd.

8.05%

Asian Paints Ltd.

6.52%

Nestle India Ltd.

4.75%

Zomato Ltd.

5.38%

Trent Ltd.

4.42%

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

3.50%

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

3.44%

 

Now, let us analyze the performance of the Nifty Non Cyclical Consumer Index to determine if investing in it makes sense or not.

Performance:

Comparative Analysis (Returns)

The Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index has consistently showcased superior performance compared to the Nifty 50 across various time horizons, affirming its strength as a compelling long-term investment choice.

Index

CAGR_1y

CAGR_3y

CAGR_5y

CAGR_10y

CAGR_15y

NIFTY NON-CYCLICAL CONSUMER

30.80%

18.79%

17.22%

16.38%

17.66%

NIFTY 50

20.74%

17.12%

16.15%

14.57%

15.40%

Nifty 500

26.57%

20.19%

17.45%

16.04%

16.41%

Nifty TMI

26.47%

19.55%

16.46%

14.99%

15.23%

 

Chart Insight:

The Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index offers solid stability, absorbing economic ups and downs effectively. Additionally, in some cases,  it can be a safer bet than the Nifty 50, delivering superior risk-adjusted returns, perfect for cautious investors.

 

Sharpe Ratio:

 

 

15 years

10 years

5 years

Fund

Returns

Std

Sharpe

Returns

Std

Sharpe

Returns

Std

Sharpe

NIFTY NON-CYCLICAL CONSUMER

17.66%

5.03%

1.57

16.38%

4.24%

1.96

17.22%

4.50%

2.09

NIFTY 50

15.40%

5.70%

0.99

14.57%

4.84%

1.35

16.15%

5.61%

1.49

Nifty TMI

15.23%

5.93%

0.92

14.99%

5.00%

1.39

16.46%

5.75%

1.51

 

Valuations:

Valuations look favourable, with current P/E is below 5 and 10 year average

 

 

10-year average P/E Ratio

5-year average P/E Ratio

Current P/E Ratio

Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer Index

101.01

140.99

59.35

 

Future Growth Outlook

  • Trends in demography:  The demand for non-cyclical products and services is anticipated to increase due to a youthful median population and growing disposable incomes, which will further support the index's potential for future growth.

 

  • Risks and Opportunities: Investors should remain mindful of potential risks such as regulatory changes, competitive pressures and global economic uncertainties.

 

  • Macro economic drivers: Rising per capita GDP, urbanization, and digitization are anticipated to drive increased consumer spending, thus benefiting sectors within the index.

Who should invest?

  • This fund is ideally suited for investors seeking stability and consistency in returns over time, making it an attractive option for those prioritizing financial security.
     
  • Investors with a lower risk tolerance will find this fund particularly appealing due to its emphasis on stability and predictability.
     
  • Additionally, those looking to capitalize on India's promising trajectory of rising per capita GDP growth will find this fund aligns well with their investment objectives.

Final word

So, suppose you are inclined towards incorporating a defensive investment strategy into your portfolio or contemplating an allocation for experimental purposes. In that case, it's worth noting that Groww’s Nifty Non Cyclical Consumer Index Fund NFO will be out any day now. The index indeed presents a compelling investment opportunity in the Indian market, combining diversity, strong performance and promising growth prospects.

 

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, 60-year-old woman crowned as Miss Universe Buenos Aires

    Watch: Kashmera Shah touches Govinda’s feet, ends 7 year-long feud, wins internet

    Meet Gautam Adani's 'choti bahu', billionaire Jeet Adani's fiance Diva Jaimin Shah, her father is...

    Gauhati constituency Assam Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

    Meet veteran star's brother who struggled financially, would travel in buses despite giving hits, saved career by...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

    In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

    Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

    See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

    In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    MORE
    Advertisement