Bollywood

Made in just Rs 95,000, this film was a superhit, but destroyed lead actress' career, saw controversy over bold scenes

This film, made in just Rs 95,000, was a box office success but still destroyed its lead actress' career

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 08:46 AM IST

The controversial poster of Chetna
It would be a mistake to assume that ‘boldness’ in content in Hindi cinema is any sort of recent phenomenon. As early as the 1930s, Indian films flirted with the moral code of the times with kissing scenes. This followed a period in the 1970s when new-age filmmakers broke the boundaries of repression to show sexually-liberated films. At the forefront of it all was this one low-budget film that created a star and destroyed another.

The film made in just Rs 95000 that was a superhit

In 1970, filmmaker BR Ishara made Chetna, a film on the plight of sex workers in India. The film starred newcomer Rehana Sultan in the lead role, along with another struggling actor Anil Dhawan. Given that everything was done on a small scale, the budget of the film was low. As per a report on IMDb, Chetna was made in just Rs 95,000 at the time (Rs 60-70 lakh in today’s money). That made it one of the cheapest Indian films ever made. The film got a big boost when Shatrughan Sinha, en established star, agreed to do a cameo in it for free. Upon release, Chetna was a success, grossing several times over its budget, despite an A-rating and several explicit scenes.


Rehana Sultan in Chetna

How Chetna destroyed Rehana Sultan’s career

 

Rehana Sultan, the film’s lead actress, was a graduate of the FTII, and considered one of the most promising actresses of her generation. All of 19, she had started her career earlier in 1970 with Dastak, another film with bold themes. Chetna was her second film. The success of both Dastak and Chetna was typecast into doing bold scenes and wasn’t offered substantial roles. She continued working through all of 70s and early 80s, but without much success. She had the odd hit like Khote Sikkay but largely, Rehana’s career never reached the heights it had promised to.

