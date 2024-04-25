'This is the problem in India...': Wasim Akram's blunt take on fans booing Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya

Hardik has been under fire from fans ever since he took over as captain from Rohit Sharma.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram recently shared his thoughts on the criticism Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been facing during this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hardik has been under fire from fans ever since he took over as captain from Rohit Sharma. Many fans have been questioning the decision to remove Rohit, who led the team to an impressive five IPL titles.

Support for Rohit Sharma seems to be growing stronger each day, while Hardik Pandya has been receiving a less than warm welcome from the crowd at every match he plays in the current IPL season. The talented all-rounder has been met with jeers, boos, and disrespectful comments throughout the matches.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Wasim Akram shared his opinion that fans should relax a bit. He doesn't think booing Hardik Pandya is helpful or supportive for the Mumbai Indians.

"This is the problem in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. We never forget. We tell our kids that when Pandya's kid is born, you have to remind him why he became captain 20 years ago. We don't move on." former Pakistan pacer said.

"I think fans need to be a little calm. At the end of the day, he is your player. He plays for Mumbai Indians, and he is the one who can make you win. There is no point booing your own player. You can criticize a little bit, but move on," he added.

Hardik Pandya's time as captain of the Mumbai Indians got off to a rough start with three straight losses to the Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals. However, the team turned things around with back-to-back wins against the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Unfortunately, they faced their fourth defeat of the season against the Chennai Super Kings before bouncing back with a win against the Punjab Kings. Most recently, Mumbai Indians fell to the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Former player Wasim Akram believes Mumbai Indians should have stuck with Rohit Sharma as captain for this season and passed the baton to Hardik Pandya for the 2025 IPL season.

"In franchise cricket, such things happen. Look at how CSK took the captaincy decision for the long run, and maybe, even they (MI) had the same idea." former KKR bowling coach said.

"This was not a personal decision, but in my view, Rohit Sharma should have continued as captain for one more year. Perhaps, next year, Hardik Pandya could have been the captain," Akram added.

Rohit Sharma took over as the captain of MI during the 2013 IPL season and guided the team to their first championship. Since then, he has led the team to victory in four more IPL seasons in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Rohit Sharma has proven himself to be a strong and successful leader on the field.

