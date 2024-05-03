Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, day after picking 3 wickets in county match

The news of Josh Baker's untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout the England cricket community.

The England county championship team announced the tragic passing of Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker at the young age of 20 on Thursday, May 2nd. Baker, a talented left-arm spinner, tragically passed away just one day after showcasing his skills by taking 3 wickets for Worcestershire's second XI against Somerset in Bromsgrove.

"Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old," the County club said in a statement.

"Josh turned professional with the Club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad. More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team," the club added.

Josh Baker has three wickets for the seconds today in their match against Somerset.



Josh Baker, who joined Worcestershire at the age of 17, had quickly became a standout player in the cricket world. With an impressive record of 43 wickets in 22 first-class matches and 27 wickets in 25 white-ball appearances, Baker proved himself to be a formidable force on the field. His most recent first-class game was in April for Worcester against Durham, showcasing his talent and dedication to the sport.

One of the most significant moments in Josh Baker's career occurred in May 2022 when he went head-to-head with England captain Ben Stokes, who had recently been appointed to the position. Stokes managed to score an impressive 161 runs from just 88 balls, which included five sixes and a one-bounce four off Baker's bowling in a single over. Despite the tough competition, Stokes took notice of Baker's potential and took the time to send him a heartfelt text message via WhatsApp, offering words of encouragement and recognizing his undeniable talent.

The text message from Stokes read, "You've got serious potential and I think you'll go a long way. The most important opinion is from the lads in your changing room, and they will always have your back."

Baker's contributions to Worcestershire extended beyond his bowling prowess. He also demonstrated his batting skills by scoring two half-centuries, including a career-best 75 against Gloucestershire in July 2023.

