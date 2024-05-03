Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani gets Rs 12864 crore from global firms, Reliance Industries chairman to invest in...

Watch: MS Dhoni's heartfelt gesture for CSK's 103-yr-old superfan wins internet, video goes viral

Raipur Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Made in Rs 16 crore, this film earned Rs 408 crore, broke several box office records, its climax surprised everyone

Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, day after picking 3 wickets in county match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raipur Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, day after picking 3 wickets in county match

Viral video: Girl's 'Choli Ke Piche' dance performance at college fest divides internet, watch

Superfoods rich in Vitamin D to reduce bad cholesterol levels

10 most dangerous dog breeds in world

 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

Searching For Egyptian Food In Delhi NCR? Try 'The Egypt' In Noida Sector 18 | Food Fusion

Shaitaan OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika's blockbuster

Made in Rs 16 crore, this film earned Rs 408 crore, broke several box office records, its climax surprised everyone

Did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh plan his own disappearance? Report claims he was seen...

HomeCricket

Cricket

Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker dies aged 20, day after picking 3 wickets in county match

The news of Josh Baker's untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout the England cricket community.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 03, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

article-main
Josh Baker
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The England county championship team announced the tragic passing of Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker at the young age of 20 on Thursday, May 2nd. Baker, a talented left-arm spinner, tragically passed away just one day after showcasing his skills by taking 3 wickets for Worcestershire's second XI against Somerset in Bromsgrove.

The news of Josh Baker's untimely death has sent shockwaves throughout the England cricket community. The England Cricket Board, county clubs, and former cricketers have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of the promising young talent.

"Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old," the County club said in a statement.

"Josh turned professional with the Club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad. More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team," the club added.

Josh Baker, who joined Worcestershire at the age of 17, had quickly became a standout player in the cricket world. With an impressive record of 43 wickets in 22 first-class matches and 27 wickets in 25 white-ball appearances, Baker proved himself to be a formidable force on the field. His most recent first-class game was in April for Worcester against Durham, showcasing his talent and dedication to the sport.

One of the most significant moments in Josh Baker's career occurred in May 2022 when he went head-to-head with England captain Ben Stokes, who had recently been appointed to the position. Stokes managed to score an impressive 161 runs from just 88 balls, which included five sixes and a one-bounce four off Baker's bowling in a single over. Despite the tough competition, Stokes took notice of Baker's potential and took the time to send him a heartfelt text message via WhatsApp, offering words of encouragement and recognizing his undeniable talent.

The text message from Stokes read, "You've got serious potential and I think you'll go a long way. The most important opinion is from the lads in your changing room, and they will always have your back."

Baker's contributions to Worcestershire extended beyond his bowling prowess. He also demonstrated his batting skills by scoring two half-centuries, including a career-best 75 against Gloucestershire in July 2023.

Also read| SRH vs RR: Yuzvendra Chahal registers unwanted record, becomes first bowler in IPL history to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who worked with SRK, Deepika, Akshay Kumar, divorced wife of 20 years, became a father at 50, girlfriend is..

Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore since his death; why his murder at Goldy Brar's hands did not stop his earnings

Unlocking the secrets of Bangalore's most luxurious interiors with Asense Interior

NEET UG 2025 - Complete Details Here

NEET success story: Meet man, who was forced to get married at 11, later cracked medical exam with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement