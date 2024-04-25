Meet superstar who rejected Rs 150-crore offer, once earned Rs 50 per day, now is highest-grossing actor in industry

Twitter
Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

What was once a good number for a film’s box office performance is now the amount actors charge for one film. The value of Rs 100 crore has certainly changed a lot over the last decade or so. In fact, remunerations have gone so high for actors that recently, eyebrows were raised when one particular star rejected an offer of Rs 150 crore, only to counter with an offer of partnership instead of fees.

The superstar who rejected Rs 150-crore offer

Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious film Ramayan is on the floors currently and it had been reported that Kannada superstar Yash is playing Ravana in the two-part film. A source revealed that Yash was offered Rs 150 crores for each part of Ramayana by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus, the company producing the film. However, upon negotiations, Yash and Malhotra decided to become 50-50 partners in the film. Yash has also done a similar deal down south with KVN Productions for his other upcoming film Toxic.

Speaking on the collaboration with Yash for Toxic , Venkat K Narayana said, “KVN Productions is an ambitious production house driven by the goal of creating high-quality, entertaining films. Yash has been a wonderful friend and strategic partner for me in Toxic and other things. He has a great vision, passion and puts in relentless effort to ensure everything is picture-perfect. His business acumen, ability to think ahead of time and nurture talent are amazing. Together, we're working on making Toxic, our flagship collaboration – a global dream for Indian cinema. We're meticulously assembling a cast and crew of unparalleled talent, crafting a powerful narrative designed to captivate audiences worldwide.” Yash is bankrolling these films under his own banner Monster Mind Creations.

Yash’s humble beginnings and stardom

While Yash is the top star in Kannada cinema today, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for him. The actor has become the highest-grossing actor in Kannada industry courtesy the KGF series, which grossed over Rs 1500 crore. No other Kannada film ever has crossed even Rs 200 crore. But Yash had humble beginnings on road to stardom. His father Arun Kumar Gowda was a bus driver. At age 16, he left his hometown to become an assistant director but the project was shelved. Left with only Rs 300 in his pocket, Yash became a back up actor and backstage worker, often working for as less as Rs 50 per day. It wasn’t until 2007 that he debuted as an actor. He still had to wait till 2012 to taste commercial success with releases like Lucky and Drama.

In 2014, he broke the Rs 50-crore barrier for the first time with Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari, following it with hits like Masterpiece and Santhu Straight Forward. But it was the 2018 pan-India hit KGF Chapter 1 that turned him into a star. The film grossed Rs 250 crore and became the highest-grossing Kannada film ever. Its sequel – KGF Chapter 2 –released in 2022 and broke all box office records, earning Rs 1250 crore, and making Yash a pan-India superstar.

