Viral video: Teacher's cute way to capture happy student faces melts internet, watch

A heartwarming clip capturing the pure joy of schoolchildren's smiles goes viral on social media

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

In the age of social media, heartwarming moments often find their way to captivate audiences worldwide. Recently, a video circulating on Instagram has done just that, showcasing the infectious joy found in the smiles of schoolchildren.

The video, which has gained widespread attention, originates from a school in Tamil Nadu. Shot just a few days ago, it features students of a Montessori school beaming with unfiltered happiness.

What sets this video apart is not just the adorable smiles it captures, but the unique approach taken by one of the teachers to immortalize the moment. As the footage unfolds, viewers witness the students and teachers gathered on a small staircase, ready for a photo. But instead of the usual method, one teacher decides to lay on the ground, being pulled by another individual to capture the scene from a fresh perspective.

This simple yet creative gesture elicits giggles and grins from the children, resulting in a heart-melting display of joy. The caption accompanying the video reads, "Only For these cute smiles," encapsulating the sentiment behind the touching moment.

Since its upload, the video has skyrocketed in popularity, amassing over 19.4 million views and counting. Internet users have flooded the comments section with praises for the teacher's ingenuity and the sheer innocence of the children.

One user expressed, "For these cute smiles, nothing can be more lovely than this," while another commented, "That smile is god." A third user simply declared it the "Cutest video on internet."

