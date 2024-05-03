Twitter
Meet superstar with Rs 2900 crore net worth, still lives in 1 BHK apartment, doesn't own bungalow, cycles to film shoots

One of India's richest actors, this superstars lives in a modest 1 BHK apartment

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 03, 2024, 07:43 AM IST

Salman Khan (Image: Instagram)
Bollywood superstars are expected to live luxurious lifestyles. After all, they are the so-called royalty of the film world. The richest actors in the country do live in palatial mansions. Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa are prime examples. But there is one person, who chooses to live in a modest 1 BHK apartment despite being one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema history.

The superstar who lives in a 1 BHK apartment

Salman Khan is one of the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. He has been among the top three or four actors in Bollywood for over the last 30 years. Even in his 50s, he continues to rule the box office. Yet, while all his contemporaries stay in palatial bungalows and sea-facing villas, Salman has lived in a 1 BHK flat at Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments for over four decades now. Salman and his family, which includes his parents, and his two actor brothers, all live at Galaxy Apartments in different flats on different floors. The actor is said to occupy a 1 BHK flat one floor below his parents’ unit.

Why does Salman live in a flat?

Reports have stated that Salman Khan has a staggering net worth of Rs 2900 crore, making him one of India’s richest actors. Naturally, his decision to stay in a flat has puzzled many. In 2009, while appearing on Farah Khan’s chat show Tere Mere Beech Mein, Salman had addressed this choice. When Farah had asked him if it was true that he lived at Galaxy Apartments to stay close to his mother Salma, he replied, “Yes, it’s true.” Salman lives on the ground floor while his parents live on the first floor. Addressing his living situation, the actor had added, “This is a 3 bhk FLAT. Somehow it became 1 BHK over the years. But I like to stay close to the family.” Unlike his contemporaries like Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Akshay, Salman does not own a bungalow. He does own a 150-acre farmhouse in Panvel though, where he spends months every year.

When Salman cycles to film sets

Salman does own a fleet of expensive and luxury cars. But the actor is also fond of cycling. In the past, there were several times when he would take his cycle from his home in Bandra to his shoot location, invariably surrounded by his bodyguards in their cars. The actor does not frequently cycle to film sets anymore but has still maintained that hobby.

