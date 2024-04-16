Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why Salman Khan lives in 1 BHK at Galaxy Apartments, owns no bungalow despite Rs 2900-crore net worth; know real reason

Meet actor who played Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna's childhood roles, worked in superhit films, quit acting, is now..

Meet actress who worked in 12 films, one mistake ruined her career, then disappeared suddenly, she is now...

Meet Maths genius, who worked with IIT, NASA, then went missing, was found after years in...

Odisha: 5 killed, several injured as bus falls from flyover in Jajpur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Why Salman Khan lives in 1 BHK at Galaxy Apartments, owns no bungalow despite Rs 2900-crore net worth; know real reason

Meet actor who played Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna's childhood roles, worked in superhit films, quit acting, is now..

Meet actress who worked in 12 films, one mistake ruined her career, then disappeared suddenly, she is now...

7 foods astronauts can't eat in space

10 stunning images of Moon by NASA

Egg white vs whole egg: Which has more protein?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Why Salman Khan lives in 1 BHK at Galaxy Apartments, owns no bungalow despite Rs 2900-crore net worth; know real reason

Meet actor who played Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna's childhood roles, worked in superhit films, quit acting, is now..

Meet actress who worked in 12 films, one mistake ruined her career, then disappeared suddenly, she is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Why Salman Khan lives in 1 BHK at Galaxy Apartments, owns no bungalow despite Rs 2900-crore net worth; know real reason

Salman Khan is one of India's richest actors worth Rs 2900 crore, yet he continues to live in a 1 BHK flat

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 09:46 AM IST

article-main
Salman Khan lives at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Salman Khan is one of the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. Over the last 30 years, he has been among the top three or four actors from the industry and even at 58, he continues to rule the box office. Yet, while all his contemporaries stay in palatial bungalows and sea-facing villas, Salman has lived in a 1 BHK flat at Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments for over four decades now.

Salman Khan’s humble abode at Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan and his family – his parents and two brothers – all live at Galaxy Apartments in different flats on different floors. The actor is said to occupy a 1 BHK flat one floor below his parents’ unit, where he has stayed almost his entire adult life. Salman often posts pictures from his house, which he shares with his dogs.

Why does Salman live in a flat?

As per reports, Salman has a net worth of Rs 2900 crore, making him one of India’s richest actors. So, his decision to stay in a flat has puzzled many. In 2009, while appearing on Farah Khan’s chat show Tere Mere Beech Mein, Salman had addressed this choice. When Farah had asked him if it was true that he lived at Galaxy Apartments to stay close to his mother Salma, he replied, “Yes, it’s true.” Salman lives on the ground floor while his parents live on the first floor. Addressing his living situation, the actor had added, “This is a 3 bhk FLAT. Somehow it became 1 BHK over the years. But I like to stay close to the family.” Salman, notably does not own a bungalow in Mumbai unlike most other stars. He does own a 150-acre farmhouse in Panvel though, where he spends months every year.

Why Galaxy Apartments is in news these days

The apartment complex is in news these days because of a firing incident that occurred there on Sunday morning. Two gunmen opened fire at Salman’s house on Sunday morning, with one bullet making its way to the balcony of his house, the same spot from where the actor greets his fans on Eid and birthday. While nobody was hurt, gangster Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the attack and two accused were arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday from Gujarat. The actor’s family has released a statement saying they are taken aback by the incident/

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Shakal dekhi hai': Anjum Batra talks about his journey from Dev D to Amar Singh Chamkila, recalls initial struggle

DNA TV Show: Why did election officials check Rahul Gandhi's helicopter in Tamil Nadu?

'Neither region nor world can afford more war': UN chief at emergency meeting on Iran strikes

Made in Rs 14 crore, this superhit film started Rs 300-crore franchise, revived star kid's career, marked debut of...

Tesla may enter India soon: How Elon Musk's company can locally produce Rs 20 lakh EV

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement