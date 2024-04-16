Why Salman Khan lives in 1 BHK at Galaxy Apartments, owns no bungalow despite Rs 2900-crore net worth; know real reason

Salman Khan is one of India's richest actors worth Rs 2900 crore, yet he continues to live in a 1 BHK flat

Salman Khan is one of the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. Over the last 30 years, he has been among the top three or four actors from the industry and even at 58, he continues to rule the box office. Yet, while all his contemporaries stay in palatial bungalows and sea-facing villas, Salman has lived in a 1 BHK flat at Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments for over four decades now.

Salman Khan’s humble abode at Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan and his family – his parents and two brothers – all live at Galaxy Apartments in different flats on different floors. The actor is said to occupy a 1 BHK flat one floor below his parents’ unit, where he has stayed almost his entire adult life. Salman often posts pictures from his house, which he shares with his dogs.

Why does Salman live in a flat?

As per reports, Salman has a net worth of Rs 2900 crore, making him one of India’s richest actors. So, his decision to stay in a flat has puzzled many. In 2009, while appearing on Farah Khan’s chat show Tere Mere Beech Mein, Salman had addressed this choice. When Farah had asked him if it was true that he lived at Galaxy Apartments to stay close to his mother Salma, he replied, “Yes, it’s true.” Salman lives on the ground floor while his parents live on the first floor. Addressing his living situation, the actor had added, “This is a 3 bhk FLAT. Somehow it became 1 BHK over the years. But I like to stay close to the family.” Salman, notably does not own a bungalow in Mumbai unlike most other stars. He does own a 150-acre farmhouse in Panvel though, where he spends months every year.

Why Galaxy Apartments is in news these days

The apartment complex is in news these days because of a firing incident that occurred there on Sunday morning. Two gunmen opened fire at Salman’s house on Sunday morning, with one bullet making its way to the balcony of his house, the same spot from where the actor greets his fans on Eid and birthday. While nobody was hurt, gangster Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the attack and two accused were arrested by Mumbai Police on Tuesday from Gujarat. The actor’s family has released a statement saying they are taken aback by the incident/

