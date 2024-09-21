Meet Punjabi singer set to feature in FC 25 video game, not Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Honey Singh, B Praak, AP Dhillon

Twitter
After Diljit Dosanjh made waves across the globe with his Dil-Luminati tour, another star of Punjab will now be featured in the much-anticipated video game of EA Sports.

Simran Singh

Sep 21, 2024

The Punjabi singer who will feature in EA Sports' FC 25
Punjabi musical icons are making waves across the globe. Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour is a current example of how well he has captivated the global stage. Similarly, another artiste from Punjab will soon be featured in a video game. The popular game developer Electronic Arts will soon launch the latest football game edition, EA Sports FC 25. This game will be the second instalment in the EA Sports FC series and the 32nd overall instalment of EA Sports' football simulation games. 

One of the major highlights for Indian fans would be a Punjabi song that will be added to the soundtrack of the game. The singer who will be featured in FC 25 is none other than Malkit Singh. Yes, the famous Punjabi icon, Malkit Singh has made it to EA game, and his songs will be featured in it. Bramalea RD dropped the major announcement on it's Instagram. The post consists of a photo of Malkit Singh and then a list of the tracks that will be heard in FC 25. 

The post reads, "Legendary Punjabi singer #MalkitSingh will be featured on the upcoming EA Sports #FC25 soundtrack, with the remake of his single "Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha." As per the portal, even the song Dola Re Dola from Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas will be featured in the game. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bramalea RD(@bramalea.rd)

Soon after the post was shared, it went viral among enthusiastic gamers and netizens. "FC does have real good songs from all over the world I rate it," wrote a netizen. "Imagine losing an Ultimatum Team match and this song starts playing, bro I’d be devastated," wrote another netizen. An internet user added, "Punjabi singers are now selling stadiums someone getting the juno award someone is getting tribute from Drake someone is going on Jimmy Fallon Show…. But They just had to go and pick Malkit Singh."

About Malkit Singh

Malkit Singh was the first Punjabi singer to be honoured with an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace. He is most famous for the songs 'Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha', 'Tootak Tootak Tootiyan', 'Kurri Garam Jayee', 'Dekh li vilyait', 'Chal Hun', and 'Jind Mahi'. Reportedly, EAFC 25 will be released worldwide on September 27, 2024.

