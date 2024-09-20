Twitter
Education

Meet woman, who scored 97% in class 12, secured 705 out of 720 marks in NEET exam, her AIR is...

Hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Vedika scored an extraordinary 705 out of 720 in NEET UG 2023. A consistently high achiever, she also secured 97% in her class 12th exams.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

Meet woman, who scored 97% in class 12, secured 705 out of 720 marks in NEET exam, her AIR is...
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is one of India’s most challenging competitive exams, with hundreds of thousands of students appearing annually to secure admission into undergraduate medical courses (MBBS, BDS, Ayush). According to the central government, qualifying for NEET is mandatory for students wishing to pursue medical studies both in India and abroad. Given the intense competition, students undergo rigorous preparation to succeed. One such standout is Vedika Gupta, who has become a role model by excelling in this demanding exam. She achieved an impressive 79th rank in NEET UG 2023, inspiring countless others with her success story.

Hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Vedika scored an extraordinary 705 out of 720 in NEET UG 2023. A consistently high achiever, she also secured 97% in her class 12th exams.

Although Vedika initially aspired to become an aerospace engineer, her desire to help others guided her towards medicine. Her dedication paid off, earning her the 20th rank among girls and an All India Rank of 79 in NEET UG 2023.

For her NEET preparation, Vedika maintained a disciplined routine, dedicating 5-6 hours daily to self-study. After returning from coaching around 8:30 p.m., she would take a short break to eat and relax, often by watching a show. She then revised the day's lessons using her self-made notes. Music also played a key role in relieving stress during her intense study sessions.

Currently, Vedika is pursuing her MBBS at Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi, one of India’s premier medical institutions. Though she had the option to attend a medical college in her hometown of Jaipur, she chose Maulana Azad due to its reputation and proximity to Jaipur.

While she has yet to decide on a specialization, Vedika is leaning towards surgery after completing her MBBS.

Vedika’s journey, from aspiring aerospace engineer to acing one of the toughest medical entrance exams, is inspiring many students to pursue their dreams with determination and hard work.

 
