trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3108582
From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

Ladakh is a paradise for nature lovers, with mighty glaciers, snow-capped mountains, ancient monasteries, and a picturesque valley, making it a must-visit destination.

  • Sep 20, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

Ladakh, nestled in the Himalayas known as the ‘Land of High Passes,’ is home to some of the highest motorable roads in the world. It is also known as Little Tibet because of its similar culture and traditions. Ladakh offers a unique blend of natural beauty, towering mountains, crystal-clear skies, vast cold desserts, and thrilling adventures, such as trekking, rafting, biking, camping, and paragliding. Ladakh is a destination that will leave you fascinated with its charm. 

1. Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary

Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary
Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary is home to some of the rarest animals, including Snow Leopards, Tibetan Wolves, Wild Yaks, and Brown bears. Sanctuary allows you to witness wildlife and enjoy picturesque views of this place.

2. Puga Valley

Puga Valley
Puga Valley is famous for its geothermal activities and natural beauty. You can visit there for hot sulphur springs, enjoy in mud pool that will help you with skin disease, and witness picturesque views of snow-capped mountains. 

3. Hanle

Hanle
Hanle is home to the Indian Astronomical Observatory. You can visit Hanle Dark Sky Reserve for that ideal stargazing exposure, looking at the Milky Way galaxy, attending workshops, and a guided night sky tour for a spellbound experience.

 

4. Tso Moriri

Tso Moriri
Tso Moriri is an unreal natural beauty of Ladakh. Pristine Blue Lake surrounded by snow-capped mountains offers breathtaking views where you can enjoy camping. There are homestays and allotted camping areas where you can interact and get insights into the daily lives of locals. 

5. Hemis Monastery

Hemis Monastery
Hamis Monastery is nestled within the picturesque landscapes of Ladakh. You can trek to reach the monastery to get insights into the Tibetan Buddhist culture and lifestyle of the Ladakhi people. 

6. Shanti Stupa

Shanti Stupa
Shanti Stupa is one of the most peaceful and magnificent Buddhist monuments in Leh. This place is a famous sightseeing destination for tourists and offers beautiful sunrise and sunset views.   

 

