From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

Ladakh, nestled in the Himalayas known as the ‘Land of High Passes,’ is home to some of the highest motorable roads in the world. It is also known as Little Tibet because of its similar culture and traditions. Ladakh offers a unique blend of natural beauty, towering mountains, crystal-clear skies, vast cold desserts, and thrilling adventures, such as trekking, rafting, biking, camping, and paragliding. Ladakh is a destination that will leave you fascinated with its charm.