Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri; career derailed after being dumped by star kid, quit acting to become..

Meet woman, an Indian Muslim, who supported CAA in her UN speech, says 'it helps distinguish between…'

Ed raids ex-IAS, Noida Authority CEO's house, Rs 1 crore cash, Rs 19 crore jewellery recovered

Hezbollah walkie-talkie blast kills 20 in Lebanon; Israel declares 'start of new phase in war'

NASA Alert: Giant asteroid Apophis, as big as a skyscraper, will approach Earth on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress, once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri; career derailed after being dumped by star kid, quit acting to become..

Meet actress, once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri; career derailed after being dumped by star kid, quit acting to become..

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Meet woman, an Indian Muslim, who supported CAA in her UN speech, says 'it helps distinguish between…'

Meet woman, an Indian Muslim, who supported CAA in her UN speech, says 'it helps distinguish between…'

NASA’s Voyager 2 shares 7 stunning photos of Neptune

NASA’s Voyager 2 shares 7 stunning photos of Neptune

9 Indian actors who played both father and son in a film

9 Indian actors who played both father and son in a film

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

This Bollywood superstar gave blockbusters as producer, charged Amrita Singh for phone calls on set; was Raj Kapoor's...

This Bollywood superstar gave blockbusters as producer, charged Amrita Singh for phone calls on set; was Raj Kapoor's...

Meet actress, once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri; career derailed after being dumped by star kid, quit acting to become..

Meet actress, once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri; career derailed after being dumped by star kid, quit acting to become..

Himesh Reshammiya's father, music director Vipin Reshammiya, passes away at 87

Himesh Reshammiya's father, music director Vipin Reshammiya, passes away at 87

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress, once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri; career derailed after being dumped by star kid, quit acting to become..

Vijayta Pandit was once the brightest young prospect in Bollywood but her career fizzled, self-admittedly after her love affair with Kumar Gaurav went sour

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

Meet actress, once bigger than Sridevi, Madhuri; career derailed after being dumped by star kid, quit acting to become..
Vijayta Pandit
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actress-singer Vijayta Pandit has opened up on why she and actor Kumar Gaurav didn't become big stars despite their debut movie Love Story becoming a blockbuster. The 1981 film was a huge hit and cemented the two debutants as the next big thing in Hindi cinema. At the time, Vijayta Pandit was considered a bigger prospect than contemporaries like Sridevi and Jayaprada and juniors such as Madhuri Dixit.

In Love Story, she and Kumar Gaurav played star-crossed lovers, and they also developed a relationship off-screen. While the movie was a huge success, their romance off the sets took flight which irked Kumar Gaurav's father, Rajendra Kumar, as the latter didn't want them to be together.

Vijayta Pandit told Lehren, "After Kumar Gaurav got married, I did Mohabbat in which I was cast opposite Anil Kapoor. It was a female-oriented film, the audience also appreciated my work. But, it was an average film in terms of the box office. Definitely, it wasn't even close to Love Story."

She further mentioned, "I did a film with Sanjay Dutt and another with Rajinikanth as well but none of them was as successful because the audience was heartbroken because of the premature ending of our real-life affair."

She earlier told Lehren that she and Kumar Gaurav fell madly in love on the sets of Love Story but Rajendra Kumar was against this union, and wanted a "princess" for his "prince". She said, "He (Kumar Gaurav) was my first love. He used to be a very charming boy. Eventually, we fell in love. Rajendra Kumar guessed that we were in love, and he was against it. He told him, 'You are my prince, and I'll get you married to a princess, someone who belongs to an affluent family'."

fb-love-story-1981

Vijayta Pandit also recollected her mother telling Kumar Gaurav, "Bolo tum isse shaadi karoge". The actress was also briefly married to film director Sameer Malkan. Kumar Gaurav went on to marry Namrata Dutt, the daughter of Sunil Dutt and actress Nargis, and the sister of Sanjay Dutt.

After her marriage to composer Aadesh Srivastav in 1990, Pandit gave up acting to become a playback singer. She has since sung for films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1993), Saazish (1998), Dev (2004) and Chingaari (2006)

With inputs from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Mirchi, ask for free': IFS officer shares hilarious vegetable shopping guide by wife, netizens say, 'Hats off to her'

'Mirchi, ask for free': IFS officer shares hilarious vegetable shopping guide by wife, netizens say, 'Hats off to her'

'Making them work...': Mother of 26-year-old EY employee who died of 'work stress'

'Making them work...': Mother of 26-year-old EY employee who died of 'work stress'

IPL 2025: BCCI likely to hold mega auction during these months

IPL 2025: BCCI likely to hold mega auction during these months

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan, who has a better box office record

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Ajay Devgn or Kartik Aaryan, who has a better box office record

Australian woman gets trolled after she mocks Indian food for its spices, says, 'You put dirt…'

Australian woman gets trolled after she mocks Indian food for its spices, says, 'You put dirt…'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

From Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg, people who are likely to become trillionaires; check Ambani's position on the list

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement