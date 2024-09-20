Search icon
From Mahira Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Meet Fawad Khan's stunning leading ladies

Ahead of the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt in India, take a look at the leading ladies paired opposite Pakistan's heartthrob Fawad Khan.

  • Sep 20, 2024, 08:44 PM IST

Pakistan's heartthrob, superstar Fawad Khan's blockbuster film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, will be released in India, becoming the first Pakistani film to release in the country after 10 years. Ahead of the release, let's take a look at the actresses paired opposite him. 

1. Fawad Khan with Mahira Khan

Fawad Khan with Mahira Khan
Here's Fawad Khan with Mahira Khan in The Legend of Maula Jatt. In this film, Fawad plays the titular role, Maula Jatt, and Mahira plays Mukhoo Jattni.

2. Fawad Khan with Anushka Sharma

Fawad Khan with Anushka Sharma
Fawad Khan also romanced Anushka Sharma in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). 

3. Fawad Khan with Alia Bhatt

Fawad Khan with Alia Bhatt
Fawad Khan also played a charming fellow in Kapoor & Sons (2016). Fawad played the challenging role of gay, and his camaraderie with Alia Bhatt was praised by the masses.

4. Fawad Khan with Sonam Kapoor

Fawad Khan with Sonam Kapoor
Fawad made his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat (2014), and his chemistry with Sonam was loved by the audience. 

5. The Legend of Maula Jatt will be released on...

The Legend of Maula Jatt will be released on...
Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt is currently the highest-grossing Punjabi film. The film will finally release in India on October 2, 2024. 

