From Mahira Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Meet Fawad Khan's stunning leading ladies

Ahead of the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt in India, take a look at the leading ladies paired opposite Pakistan's heartthrob Fawad Khan.

Pakistan's heartthrob, superstar Fawad Khan's blockbuster film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, will be released in India, becoming the first Pakistani film to release in the country after 10 years. Ahead of the release, let's take a look at the actresses paired opposite him.