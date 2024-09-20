Twitter
HomeViral

Viral

Mumbai man orders iPhone 16 online after standing in queue for hours, then..

The launch attracted customers from across the country, with many traveling to Mumbai and Delhi to purchase the new device.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 08:05 PM IST

The launch of the iPhone 16 in India drew large crowds outside flagship Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi today, with eager customers lining up for hours to get their hands on the latest device. However, one savvy shopper in Mumbai found a way to bypass the long wait and received his iPhone 16 in mere minutes.

While hundreds stood in line at the Apple store in Bandra Kurla Complex, this resourceful customer ordered his iPhone online and had it delivered right outside the store. Swapnil Sinha, who witnessed the incident, shared his surprise on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “What?!? This guy standing in front of me in the queue just ordered the iPhone 16 online. Q-commerce is going too far.”

The iPhone 16 series is available on various quick-commerce platforms, including Blinkit, Zepto, BigBasket, and Flipkart Minutes. This option allowed the man to skip the long queue and still get his new phone quickly, much to the envy of those waiting in line. One user expressed frustration, saying, “Where did he get it from? I've been standing in line for so long.”

The speed of delivery impressed many on social media. Comments ranged from humor to admiration, with one user joking, “Yeh delivery wala bhi koi secret superhero hi lag raha hai!" Another quipped, “India is not for beginners, and also not for impatient people!”

The launch attracted customers from across the country, with many traveling to Mumbai and Delhi to purchase the new device. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, featuring Apple's largest-ever displays of 6.3 and 6.9 inches, were particularly popular among buyers. A similar scene unfolded outside the Apple Saket store in New Delhi, where long lines formed overnight.

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 16 series—iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max—during its annual 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9. New features include the Action button on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which allows users to perform functions such as identifying songs and launching translation apps.

In India, pricing for the iPhone 16 starts at ₹79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus is priced at ₹89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max retail for ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,44,900, respectively. With innovative options for quick delivery, it seems that the future of shopping for tech gadgets is changing, offering new ways for customers to get what they want without the wait.

 

 

 

