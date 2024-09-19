Twitter
Meet IPS officer who has resigned after serving for 18 yrs due to...

The IPS officer had been posted as Inspector General (IG), Purnea range in Bihar.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 06:34 PM IST

Meet IPS officer who has resigned after serving for 18 yrs due to...
UPSC civil services exam is surely one of the toughest exams in India. Despite this, many civil servants, who serve as IPS and IAS, resign from their prestigious jobs due to various reasons. Now, another IPS officer, popularly called Bihar's 'Singham', has resigned from his job. His name is IPS Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, who has resigned after from service after serving for 18 years.

IPS Shivdeep revealed that he resigned due to personal reasons. He is known to be an upright and honest officer. He is a 2006-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, who had been posted as Inspector General (IG), Purnea range. He was transferred from the Tirhut range (Muzaffarpur) to the Purnea range recently.

He also wrote on Facebook, "After serving in a government post for the last 18 years, today I have resigned from this post. In all these years, I have considered Bihar above myself and my family. If I have committed any mistake during my tenure as a government servant, then I apologize for that. Today I have resigned from the Indian Police Service (IPS) but I will stay in Bihar and Bihar will remain my karmabhoomi in future too."

IPS Shivdeep is originally from Akola in Maharashtra and after going to Mumbai on deputation from Bihar, he has also worked as IG in Maharashtra ATS there. In Bihar, his tenure as Patna SP (Central Region) was quite popular. He arrested many criminals and took action against offenders.

READ | Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General

He was born into a farmer's family in Maharashtra. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. After his graduation, he was attracted towards civil services. He then cracked the UPSC CSE 2005 and became an IPS officer in 2006. Lande was first selected as an IRS officer.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
