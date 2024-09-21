'When Shah Rukh Khan hugged me and lifted me...': Gurdas Maan recalls memories with superstar while shooting Veer-Zaara

Gurdas Maan recalled his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, and the superstar's gesture after they completed shooting Veer-Zaara's song Aisa Des Hai Mera.

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his courteous nature. His co-stars and several filmmakers have praised Khan's demeanour and praised his attitude towards his team. Punjabi musical icon Gurdas Maan is also in awe of SRK's nature. The veteran musical sensation shared the screen with Khan in Veer-Zaara (2005).

Gurdas made a special cameo appearance in the song, and the two even danced to bhangra, making it an eye-pleasing moment. Maan reminisced about his meeting with Shah Rukh during that shoot and reflected on his nature. He said, "Shah Rukh Ji is full of love. I worked with him in Veer Zaara, just a little bit. Although it was for a short time, but the way he hugged me and lifted me, was filled with such love and care that it overwhelmed me. He’s truly a loving and respectful artist. After the shoot, he took me in his own car, made sure I had something to eat and drink, and personally saw me off to my car."

It’s well-known that Shah Rukh Khan greets people with great respect and personally escorts them to their car when they leave. Speaking about Shah Rukh’s 'respectful nature,' Gurdas Maan said, "He truly has it! A true artist possesses respect, manners, etiquette, and grace. These are the qualities that make an artist. If these are missing, then who notices you?"

In the same conversation, Gurdas revealed that he paused his film's shoot for Veer-Zaara. "The film ‘Veer-Zaara’ and the songs ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ and ‘Lohri’ are very close to my heart. One of my fondest memories is how it all came together. At the time, I was shooting for Des Hoya Pardes in Chandigarh, and Veer-Zaara was also being filmed. Yash Ji and I were staying in the same hotel."

He further mentioned, “I had already recorded the song ‘Lohri’ and parts of ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ (the Mukhda and Jugni portions), when one day Yash ji, told me that they were about to shoot the song ‘Aisa Des hai Mera’ and since I was there, and I had lent my voice to the song, why not appear in it as well? That’s when I paused my own film shoot (Des Hoyaa Pardes) and joined the shoot for ‘Veer-Zaara’. It was such a beautiful moment to be part of a song that represents our country’s soul." Veer-Zaara is among the films that got re-released, on September 13, and it performed well in the re-run as well.

