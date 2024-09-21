Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, an Indian who co-founded Rs 764 crore, who sold her business to Mukesh Ambani but...

Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79

'When Shah Rukh Khan hugged me and lifted me...': Gurdas Maan recalls memories with superstar while shooting Veer-Zaara

Meet Punjabi singer set to feature in FC 25 video game, not Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Honey Singh, B Praak, AP Dhillon

Top Hezbollah commander among 8 killed in Lebanon's Beirut attack, 50 others injured

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, an Indian who co-founded Rs 764 crore, who sold her business to Mukesh Ambani but...

Meet woman, an Indian who co-founded Rs 764 crore, who sold her business to Mukesh Ambani but...

Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79

Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79

'When Shah Rukh Khan hugged me and lifted me...': Gurdas Maan recalls memories with superstar while shooting Veer-Zaara

'When Shah Rukh Khan hugged me and lifted me...': Gurdas Maan recalls memories with superstar while shooting Veer-Zaara

8 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

8 stunning images of galaxies captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

8 animals that never sleep

8 animals that never sleep

8 must-try local dishes in Jammu & Kashmir

8 must-try local dishes in Jammu & Kashmir

सड़क पर खड़ा हुआ था नगर निगम का टैंकर और अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ, डरा देगा पुणे का Viral Video

सड़क पर खड़ा हुआ था नगर निगम का टैंकर और अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ, डरा देगा पुणे का Viral Video

EY कर्मचारी की मौत ने Work Load और Work Culture पर उठाए सवाल, मां ने लिखी कंपनी के चेयरमैन को भावुक चिठ्ठी

EY कर्मचारी की मौत ने Work Load और Work Culture पर उठाए सवाल, मां ने लिखी कंपनी के चेयरमैन को भावुक चिठ्ठी

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mahira Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Meet Fawad Khan's stunning leading ladies

From Mahira Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Meet Fawad Khan's stunning leading ladies

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79

Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79

'When Shah Rukh Khan hugged me and lifted me...': Gurdas Maan recalls memories with superstar while shooting Veer-Zaara

'When Shah Rukh Khan hugged me and lifted me...': Gurdas Maan recalls memories with superstar while shooting Veer-Zaara

Meet Punjabi singer set to feature in FC 25 video game, not Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Honey Singh, B Praak, AP Dhillon

Meet Punjabi singer set to feature in FC 25 video game, not Diljit Dosanjh, Badshah, Honey Singh, B Praak, AP Dhillon

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'When Shah Rukh Khan hugged me and lifted me...': Gurdas Maan recalls memories with superstar while shooting Veer-Zaara

Gurdas Maan recalled his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan, and the superstar's gesture after they completed shooting Veer-Zaara's song Aisa Des Hai Mera.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 06:04 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'When Shah Rukh Khan hugged me and lifted me...': Gurdas Maan recalls memories with superstar while shooting Veer-Zaara
Gurdas Maan and Shah Rukh Khan in Veer-Zaara
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his courteous nature. His co-stars and several filmmakers have praised Khan's demeanour and praised his attitude towards his team. Punjabi musical icon Gurdas Maan is also in awe of SRK's nature. The veteran musical sensation shared the screen with Khan in Veer-Zaara (2005). 

Gurdas made a special cameo appearance in the song, and the two even danced to bhangra, making it an eye-pleasing moment. Maan reminisced about his meeting with Shah Rukh during that shoot and reflected on his nature. He said, "Shah Rukh Ji is full of love. I worked with him in Veer Zaara, just a little bit. Although it was for a short time, but the way he hugged me and lifted me, was filled with such love and care that it overwhelmed me. He’s truly a loving and respectful artist. After the shoot, he took me in his own car, made sure I had something to eat and drink, and personally saw me off to my car."

It’s well-known that Shah Rukh Khan greets people with great respect and personally escorts them to their car when they leave. Speaking about Shah Rukh’s 'respectful nature,' Gurdas Maan said, "He truly has it! A true artist possesses respect, manners, etiquette, and grace. These are the qualities that make an artist. If these are missing, then who notices you?" 

In the same conversation, Gurdas revealed that he paused his film's shoot for Veer-Zaara. "The film ‘Veer-Zaara’ and the songs ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ and ‘Lohri’ are very close to my heart. One of my fondest memories is how it all came together. At the time, I was shooting for Des Hoya Pardes in Chandigarh, and Veer-Zaara was also being filmed. Yash Ji and I were staying in the same hotel." 

He further mentioned, “I had already recorded the song ‘Lohri’ and parts of ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ (the Mukhda and Jugni portions), when one day Yash ji, told me that they were about to shoot the song ‘Aisa Des hai Mera’ and since I was there, and I had lent my voice to the song, why not appear in it as well? That’s when I paused my own film shoot (Des Hoyaa Pardes) and joined the shoot for ‘Veer-Zaara’. It was such a beautiful moment to be part of a song that represents our country’s soul." Veer-Zaara is among the films that got re-released, on September 13, and it performed well in the re-run as well. 

Read: Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

 The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kritika Kamra says men should take responsibility for fighting sexism: 'There's a thin line between...'

Kritika Kamra says men should take responsibility for fighting sexism: 'There's a thin line between...'

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

NASA Alert: Giant asteroid Apophis, as big as a skyscraper, will approach Earth on...

NASA Alert: Giant asteroid Apophis, as big as a skyscraper, will approach Earth on...

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys set to invest Rs 170000000 in this startup

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys set to invest Rs 170000000 in this startup

Meet man, whose father's death encouraged him to quit IAS job, create multi-crore company, he is...

Meet man, whose father's death encouraged him to quit IAS job, create multi-crore company, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Mahira Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Meet Fawad Khan's stunning leading ladies

From Mahira Khan to Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Meet Fawad Khan's stunning leading ladies

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement