Meet man who started as intern at Nike, is now its CEO after 32 years, his salary is Rs...

After completing his graduate studies at Ohio University, Hill began his career by persuading a Nike representative to give him an internship

It was an ordinary day in 1988 when Elliott Hill, a fresh graduate, took his first step inside Nike’s headquarters as an intern. Little did anyone know that this intern would one day rise to lead one of the world’s most iconic sports brands.

Fast forward to 2024, and Hill is set to take over as the CEO of Nike, a company he has loyally served for over 32 years. As reported by The Indian Express, Hill will officially assume his role on October 14, succeeding John Donahoe. His appointment comes at a critical time for Nike, with the brand facing declining sales and increasing competition from emerging names like On and Deckers’ Hoka.

The internet has been buzzing with Hill’s incredible story, especially after Joe Pompliano, a popular online personality, shared Hill’s LinkedIn profile on X (formerly Twitter). The post, which has since gone viral with nearly 2 million views, captured Hill’s rise from an intern to CEO, prompting many to declare his career path as “the best LinkedIn profile ever.” One user commented, “Unbelievably rare these days! Wow,” while another drew comparisons to Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s CEO.

Hill’s rise through Nike’s ranks wasn’t an overnight success but a testament to his unwavering dedication. After completing his graduate studies at Ohio University, Hill began his career by persuading a Nike representative to give him an internship. He soon climbed the ladder, taking on various roles, including Director of Team Sports, and in 2013, he became President of Geographies and Sales, a pivotal position responsible for expanding Nike’s global footprint.

“In my previous role at Nike as President – Consumer and Marketplace, I helped grow Nike, Inc. to $39 billion, managing brands like Jordan and overseeing all four global geographies,” Hill proudly states on his LinkedIn profile.

Though Hill retired in 2020, his return to Nike is being hailed as a strategic move to revitalise the company. As reported by Fortune, Hill’s compensation package includes Rs 225 crore, with an additional Rs 250 crore in cash and stock awards, a reflection of Nike’s confidence in his leadership during this critical phase.

Hill’s journey from intern to CEO is not just a story of career success but also a reminder of the value of loyalty and persistence—attributes that have shaped the man who now holds Nike’s top seat.