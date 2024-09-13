Twitter
Automobile

Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift CNG, check price, mileage, other features

The Swift CNG, which rivals the Tata Tiago CNG and the Grand i10 Nio CNG, is equipped with…

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 09:55 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift CNG, check price, mileage, other features
In a bid to further consolidate its position in the Indian market, particularly in the hatchback segment, Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Swift CNG version for Rs 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new offering will seek to leverage the increasing market for CNG vehicles in the country.

The Swift CNG, which rivals the Tata Tiago CNG and the Grand i10 Nio CNG, is equipped with the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z Series naturally aspirated petrol motor that produces 69 bhp at 5700 rpm and 101.8 Nm of torque at 2900 rpm. Combined with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Swift CNG delivers 32.85 km/kg, which makes it the most fuel-efficient car in the hatchback segment, 6% better than the previous generation.

In a conversation with Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, he said that the current sales of CNG vehicles contribute to 33 percent of the total sales of the company in the current FY25. Banerjee also added, “Maruti Suzuki sold 4.7 lakh CNG vehicles in FY24, and it is aiming at 6 lakh units in FY25.”

The Swift CNG comes in three variants: V, V(O), and Z, and comes loaded with features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Program +, Hill Hold Assist, automatic climate control, rear AC vent, wireless charger, 60:40 split rear seat, and a connected technology infotainment system with a 7-inch display.

This new development comes at a time when the Swift has been among the top three best-selling cars in the market, save for in August. The company plans on using this momentum to not only maintain but also expand its foothold in the CNG vehicle market.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
