Meet man who received gift worth Rs 15000000000 from Mukesh Ambani, is referred to as his 'right hand', he is...

Among the many milestones in Modi's career was his instrumental role in the historic deal between Jio Platforms and Facebook in April 2020.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 06:09 PM IST

Meet man who received gift worth Rs 15000000000 from Mukesh Ambani, is referred to as his 'right hand', he is...
Mukesh Ambani, known globally as one of the wealthiest and most influential figures, owes a significant part of his remarkable success to the quiet brilliance of Manoj Modi, his trusted confidant. As Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Ambani's empire thrives not only on his own vision but also on the strategic genius of Modi, the architect behind many of Reliance’s most lucrative ventures.

Though modest in demeanor, Manoj Modi is a master of negotiation, possessing an astute business acumen that has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s fortunes. His presence beside Mukesh Ambani is almost inseparable, a partnership forged during their college days at Mumbai University’s Department of Chemical Technology. It was in the early 1980s, under the stewardship of Dhirubhai Ambani, that Modi began his journey with Reliance, and over the years, his influence has only grown. Today, he works closely not only with Mukesh and Nita Ambani but also with their children, Akash and Isha, guiding the next generation of leadership. He also received a house  worth Rs 15000000000 from Mukesh Ambani.

Among the many milestones in Modi’s career was his instrumental role in the historic deal between Jio Platforms and Facebook in April 2020. As the world reeled from the COVID-19 pandemic, it was Manoj Modi who navigated the intricate negotiations, leading to the Rs 43,000 crore partnership—a testament to his sharp business instincts.

Despite his crucial role in shaping one of the world’s largest business empires, Manoj Modi remains a figure of quiet anonymity, choosing to live beyond the reach of public attention. Little is known about his wealth or personal life, yet his contributions to Mukesh Ambani’s legacy are undeniable, etched into the very fabric of Reliance’s enduring success.

