World’s longest car has helipad, swimming pool, mini-golf course, can seat over…; it cost…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

North Korea fires 'unidentified ballistic missile' towards East Sea, South Korea says

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

In a big EV push, Centre launches Rs 10900 crore PM E-Drive scheme to replace…

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

World's most expensive bra with 1300 carat diamond, holds Guinness World Record, its price is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

Meet woman who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt at 22, got AIR 87 without coaching, but didn’t become IAS, IPS due to...

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

Meet man, who could become richest person on Earth, runs Rs 1485700 crore company, not Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Ambani

World's most expensive bra with 1300 carat diamond, holds Guinness World Record, its price is...

World's most expensive bra with 1300 carat diamond, holds Guinness World Record, its price is...

7 dog breeds with strongest bites

7 dog breeds with strongest bites

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

9 Bollywood actors with crorepati bodyguards 

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

What is Oumuamua, first interstellar object to enter our solar system?

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

'अमेरिका की खोज भारत ने की' ये क्या बोल गए MP के शिक्षा मंत्री, देखें Viral Video

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

Vande Bharat Express में तोड़फोड़ का Video हुआ Viral, लोगों ने कहा- 'कहां है RPF?'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP And RSS At National Press Club, US | INDIA

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

Kolkata Doctor Case: ED Reveals Properties Of RG Kar Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Found In Raids

This actress was allegedly involved in terror activities, suddenly disappeared, was later found buried with...

This actress was allegedly involved in terror activities, suddenly disappeared, was later found buried with...

Darshan's fans slam wife Vijayalakshmi after photos of her partying go viral while he is in jail, netizens defend her

Darshan's fans slam wife Vijayalakshmi after photos of her partying go viral while he is in jail, netizens defend her

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

When Malaika Arora opened up on her 'tumultuous' childhood after parents' divorce: 'It wasn't easy but...'

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

World’s longest car has helipad, swimming pool, mini-golf course, can seat over…; it cost…

According to Guinness World Records, the super limo named 'The American Dream' is the longest car in the world.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 06:27 AM IST

World’s longest car has helipad, swimming pool, mini-golf course, can seat over…; it cost…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Owning a car can be considered a luxury because of the status, value, and experience it can represent. However, there is one car that is ultra-luxurious, not only because of its massive size but also the amenities it offers.

According to Guinness World Records, the super limo called 'The American Dream' is the longest car in the world. 

It was first built in Burbank, California in 1986 by famed car customiser Jay Ohrberg. 

"The American Dream" was originally 18.28 meters (60 feet) long, featured 26 wheels, and was powered by two V8 engines at the front and rear. 

After 36 years, The American Dream was finally restored to its full glory and broke its own record. The ultra-luxurious limousine now has a length of 30.54 meters (100 feet and 1.5 inches long).

The "American Dream" is based on 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines and can be driven from both ends and can also operate as a rigid vehicle.

Interestingly, the car was manufactured in two sections, joined in the middle by a hinge for turning tight corners.

One of the main reasons for the car's ultra-luxury status is that it includes many luxurious amenities.

The American Dream boasts, a large waterbed, swimming pool with diving board, helipad, Jacuzzi, bathtub, mini-golf course, several TVs, refrigerator, and telephone. 

"The helipad is structurally mounted to the vehicle with steel brackets underneath and can hold up to five thousand pounds," Michael Manning, who was involved in The American Dream's restoration, told Guinness World Record.

Speaking about the capacity, it can seat more than 75 people.

The restoration took three years to complete and cost $250,000 in shipping, materials, and labour.

The American Dream is on display at the Dezerland Park Car Museum in Orlando, Florida.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates; check names here

Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP releases fifth list of 9 candidates; check names here

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

This Akshay Kumar film was made for Rs 17 crores, became superhit, but he does not want his kids to watch it because..

Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

Meet actor whose career ended after 5 flop films, then quit acting, grandfather was a superstar, his father...

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

'Infectious character...': Ricky Ponting fires Rishabh Pant warning to Australia ahead of Border-Gavaskar trophy

Dubai princess launches new product weeks after public split with husband, gives it this unique name...

Dubai princess launches new product weeks after public split with husband, gives it this unique name...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

This actress became star at 11, was shot dead by husband on son's birthday; then her daughter...

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka: World’s highest-paid Tennis players of 2024

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

Priyanka Chopra stuns in black, poses with Kim Kardashian, Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek at Caring for Women dinner

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

US 9/11 attack: 7 lesser known facts about September 11 terror attack

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement