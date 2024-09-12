World’s longest car has helipad, swimming pool, mini-golf course, can seat over…; it cost…

According to Guinness World Records, the super limo named 'The American Dream' is the longest car in the world.

Owning a car can be considered a luxury because of the status, value, and experience it can represent. However, there is one car that is ultra-luxurious, not only because of its massive size but also the amenities it offers.

According to Guinness World Records, the super limo called 'The American Dream' is the longest car in the world.

It was first built in Burbank, California in 1986 by famed car customiser Jay Ohrberg.

"The American Dream" was originally 18.28 meters (60 feet) long, featured 26 wheels, and was powered by two V8 engines at the front and rear.

After 36 years, The American Dream was finally restored to its full glory and broke its own record. The ultra-luxurious limousine now has a length of 30.54 meters (100 feet and 1.5 inches long).

The "American Dream" is based on 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines and can be driven from both ends and can also operate as a rigid vehicle.

Interestingly, the car was manufactured in two sections, joined in the middle by a hinge for turning tight corners.

One of the main reasons for the car's ultra-luxury status is that it includes many luxurious amenities.

The American Dream boasts, a large waterbed, swimming pool with diving board, helipad, Jacuzzi, bathtub, mini-golf course, several TVs, refrigerator, and telephone.

"The helipad is structurally mounted to the vehicle with steel brackets underneath and can hold up to five thousand pounds," Michael Manning, who was involved in The American Dream's restoration, told Guinness World Record.

Speaking about the capacity, it can seat more than 75 people.

The restoration took three years to complete and cost $250,000 in shipping, materials, and labour.

The American Dream is on display at the Dezerland Park Car Museum in Orlando, Florida.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.