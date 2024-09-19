One Nation One Election Centre Clears Proposal Bill To Be Introduced In Winter Session | Modi 30

Union Cabinet clears proposal for simultaneous election for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The news comes after a high-level committee led by ex-president Ram Nath Kovind submitted its report in March 2024. Reportedly, govt will try to introduce the bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. Earlier, PM Modi had also talked about the simultaneous pols in his Independence Day speech. Currently, the ECI is responsible for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, while the polls for municipalities and panchayats are managed by state election commissions.