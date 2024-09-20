Twitter
'Samples highly adulterated, we will...': Tirupati Temple Trust issues first statement on laddoo row

This follows a statement made by Naidu on Wednesday, where he alleged that animal fat had been used in the preparation of laddoos at the Tirupati temple during the administration of Jagan Mohan Reddy, sparking a political storm.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

The Tirupati Temple Trust responded for the first time on Friday to the controversy surrounding the laddoo prasad, announcing plans for imminent legal action. The trust confirmed that the prasad samples had been tampered with.

Speaking at a press briefing, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Syamala Rao stated, “A good laddoo is made only with pure cow ghee. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had expressed his wishes clearly. Upon his instructions, we closely examined the samples and warned those flouting the norms. We threatened to blacklist them at first.”

He went on to say, “The samples sent for testing were highly adulterated and we will soon take legal action.”

This follows a statement made by Naidu on Wednesday, where he alleged that animal fat had been used in the preparation of laddoos at the Tirupati temple during the administration of Jagan Mohan Reddy, sparking a political storm. In response, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) accused Naidu of making "heinous allegations" for political advantage. The official said, “Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy is the most revered site for Hindus. Every Hindu aspires to have a darshan of the Swamy at least once." He added, "After I was posted as the executive officer at the TTD by the new government, the new Chief Minister always expressed his concern over the poor quality of laddoos and of the ghee. Chandrababu Naidu received feedback after many people complained to him about animal fats in the prasad."

