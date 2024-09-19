NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment result declared at mcc.nic.in, check direct link here

Education
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result today, September 19, 2024. Candidates who participated in the second round of NEET UG counselling can now check their allotment results on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.
This round 2 seat allotment was done based on the preferences submitted by the candidates during the counselling process. Those who have secured a seat in this round are required to report to the allotted colleges between September 20 and 27, 2024, to complete the admission process.
How to Check NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2024
Students who have registered for the NEET UG Round 2 counselling can follow these simple steps to check their results:
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result - Direct link
Important Dates and Reporting Procedure
Candidates who have been allotted seats as per their preferences must report to the respective colleges for admission. The reporting window for round 2 is from September 20 to 27, 2024. Failure to report within the stipulated time will result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.
Documents Required for Admission
When reporting to the college, candidates must carry both original and photocopies of the following documents for verification:
Students must ensure all required documents are complete to avoid delays in the admission process.