NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment result declared at mcc.nic.in, check direct link here

This round 2 seat allotment was done based on the preferences submitted by the candidates during the counselling process.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result today, September 19, 2024. Candidates who participated in the second round of NEET UG counselling can now check their allotment results on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

This round 2 seat allotment was done based on the preferences submitted by the candidates during the counselling process. Those who have secured a seat in this round are required to report to the allotted colleges between September 20 and 27, 2024, to complete the admission process.

How to Check NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2024

Students who have registered for the NEET UG Round 2 counselling can follow these simple steps to check their results:

  • Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the round 2 seat allotment result link provided on the homepage.
  • Login using your application number and password to access the result.
  • Download and print the seat allotment result for future reference.

NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result - Direct link 

Important Dates and Reporting Procedure

Candidates who have been allotted seats as per their preferences must report to the respective colleges for admission. The reporting window for round 2 is from September 20 to 27, 2024. Failure to report within the stipulated time will result in the forfeiture of the allotted seat.

Documents Required for Admission

When reporting to the college, candidates must carry both original and photocopies of the following documents for verification:

  • Allotment letter
  • NEET UG 2024 admit card
  • NEET UG 2024 result
  • Class 10 certificate
  • Class 12 certificate and mark sheet
  • Eight passport-size photographs (same as the one on the application form)
  • Proof of identity
  • NRI candidates: Passport copy of the sponsor, embassy certificate, sponsorship affidavit, and relationship affidavit
  • OCI/PIO/Foreign national candidates: Citizenship certificate or card number
  • Caste certificates (SC/ST/OBC-NCL), if applicable
  • Disability certificate (if applicable)
  • EWS certificate (if applicable)

Students must ensure all required documents are complete to avoid delays in the admission process.

 

