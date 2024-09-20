Why you shouldn't cook your vegetables in ghee? Know here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

Meet man who received gift worth Rs 15000000000 from Mukesh Ambani, is referred to as his 'right hand', he is...

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

'Rohini is more...': Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani reveals inside details of his 'filmy love story'

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Bumrah 4-fer helps dismiss Bangladesh for 149, India lead by 308 runs at stumps on Day 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli refuses to take DRS despite inside edge, Rohit Sharma's reaction goes viral

Meet man who received gift worth Rs 15000000000 from Mukesh Ambani, is referred to as his 'right hand', he is...

Meet man who received gift worth Rs 15000000000 from Mukesh Ambani, is referred to as his 'right hand', he is...

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

India's forgotten hero sends strong message to selectors with another 9-wicket-haul in English County

10 most overworked countries in the world, where does India rank?

10 most overworked countries in the world, where does India rank?

10 stunning images of star birth captured by NASA

10 stunning images of star birth captured by NASA

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

Yudhra movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's convincing action, Raghav Juyal's sinister act save film

Yudhra movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's convincing action, Raghav Juyal's sinister act save film

HomeHealth

Health

Why you shouldn't cook your vegetables in ghee? Know here

While ghee can be beneficial in moderation, it is not the ideal choice for cooking vegetables if you're looking to maintain their nutritional value and avoid high-fat intake. Opt for healthier oils to get the best out of your veggies!

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 05:56 PM IST

Why you shouldn't cook your vegetables in ghee? Know here
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cooking with ghee, a traditional Indian clarified butter, has been praised for its health benefits for centuries. However, when it comes to cooking vegetables, using ghee may not always be the best choice. While it adds flavor and is rich in healthy fats, here’s why you should reconsider cooking your veggies in ghee.

High Saturated Fat Content

Ghee is high in saturated fats, which can increase cholesterol levels when consumed in excess. Vegetables are generally low in fat and are considered healthy due to their fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. When you cook vegetables in ghee, you introduce a large amount of fat, potentially turning a low-calorie meal into a high-calorie one. Over time, this can contribute to weight gain and other health issues such as heart disease.

Loss of Nutritional Value

Vegetables are packed with nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K, which are sensitive to high temperatures. Ghee has a high smoke point, meaning it can be heated to higher temperatures without burning. However, cooking vegetables at these high temperatures can cause them to lose their essential nutrients, defeating the purpose of eating them for health benefits.

Healthier Alternatives

Instead of ghee, consider using healthier alternatives like olive oil or coconut oil. These oils are rich in unsaturated fats, which are better for heart health. They also have lower smoke points, making them more suitable for cooking vegetables without losing their nutrients.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

What's the story behind Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, why he does it?

What's the story behind Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, why he does it?

This train gave Rs 628800000 loss to Indian Railway, everyday 200-250 seats left vacant due to…

This train gave Rs 628800000 loss to Indian Railway, everyday 200-250 seats left vacant due to…

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

Haryana polls: Cong announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey

Haryana polls: Cong announces 7 guarantees, including legal guarantee for MSP, caste survey

Who is Jani Master? Stree 2, Pushpa, Jailer choreographer, National Award-winner arrested for...

Who is Jani Master? Stree 2, Pushpa, Jailer choreographer, National Award-winner arrested for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

Inside Shabana Azmi's 74th birthday bash with girl gang Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza, Farah Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement