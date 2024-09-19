Congress President Kharge Slams Opposes One Nation One Election Proposal Calls It Impractical

'One Nation, One Election' is a concept that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge opposes, citing its impracticality. He said that the approval of the idea for one simultaneous election was a poll gimmick ahead of the polls, claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party would say all these things when the time for elections arrived. The people of the nation will not accept it, he continued.