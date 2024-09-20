Twitter
Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager becomes only entry from India to secure nomination at Emmy Awards 2024

Land-for-jobs case: President Murmu authorises prosecution of Lalu Prasad Yadav, CBI submits...

This billionaire, once world’s richest man, witnesses drop in wealth due to...; not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's The Night Manager becomes only entry from India to secure nomination at Emmy Awards 2024

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'

Tirupati Laddoo Row: Jagan Reddy says he will write to PM Modi, CJI to take action against...

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Friday that he would be writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud regarding current CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 07:56 PM IST

Tirupati Laddoo Row: Jagan Reddy says he will write to PM Modi, CJI to take action against...
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced on Friday that he would be writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud regarding current CM Chandrababu Naidu's claims about the use of animal fat in the preparation of laddus at the Tirupati temple during Reddy's administration.

“Ultimately, at the end of the day, I myself am writing a letter to the Prime Minister. I am also writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India. I am explaining to them as to how Chandrababu Naidu twisted the facts and why action should be taken against him for having done so,” Reddy was quoted by ANI as saying.

Naidu had alleged that animal fat was used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous government. Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video showing Naidu claiming that animal fat, rather than ghee, was used in the sacred sweets known as 'Tirupati Prasadam' at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

“We received the lab reports of ghee used in making Tirupati Laddus. Both reports categorically said that a particular fat, based on its S value, is not within the stipulated range and is not milk fat; it is not ghee. It is a mix of vegetable oils, and shockingly, beef fat and pig fat,” TDP leader Sribharat Mathukumilli was quoted by ANI as saying.

Rejecting Naidu's claims, Jagan Mohan Reddy stated, "This is diversion politics. On the one hand, people are expressing their anger at Chandrababu Naidu's 100-day rule. They are demanding what happened to their 'Super Six' (poll promises). Under these circumstances, this concocted story was created to divert public attention."

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, in a social media post, expressed his deep concern over the alleged findings of animal fat in Tirupati temple 'prasadam' (consecrated food) and called for the establishment of a national-level body to address issues concerning temples.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
