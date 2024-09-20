Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Here are the top 6 destinations to discover ancient temples, majestic Himalayan ranges, and serene hill stations of Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand is a state in northern India, known as ‘Devbhoomi’ which translates to ‘Land of the Gods.’ Home to Hindu pilgrimage sites, towering snow-capped peaks, and serene valleys of the Ganges, Uttarakhand offers a diverse range of experiences. Whether you are looking to trek, relax by serene lakes, or indulge in thrilling adventures. Uttarakhand has something to offer to everyone.
1. Chakrata
Chakrata is an offbeat paradise for nature lovers. It's a prime destination for adventurous enthusiasts who are looking for adventurous activities like trekking, mountain climbing, and skiing. You will be fascinated with the charm and beauty of Tiger Fall, Budher Caves, and Chilmiri Neck.
2. Naukuchiatal
Naukuchiatal is a lesser-known hill station. If you want to avoid crowds and enjoy the natural beauty, this will be a perfect paradise to explore water activities such as kayaking and boating or just relax by the lake and enjoy serenity.
3. Dharchula
Dharchula is a small town in the Pithoragrh district of Uttarakhand. It lies on the Kailash Mansarovar and Chota Kailash routes. Trekking is a main activity of this region and it is a base camp of many short and long treks.
4. Mukteshwar
Mukteshwar is a village in Nainital district of Uttarakhand. You can indulge in adventurous activities like hiking, rock climbing, rappelling, etc, and visit Mukteshwar Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to mythology, Pandavas built this temple during their exile in the hope of getting mukti or salvation from their troubles. Today devotees come with this same faith and dedication.
5. Mussoorie
Mussoorie is a hill station in the Dehradun district of Uttarakhand and is referred to as the ‘Queen of Hills’. It is the best hill station for weekend getaways. The town offers picturesque landscapes, torrent waterfalls like Kempty Falls, and breathtaking views from places like Gun Hills and Lal Tibba.
6. Mana Village
Mana village is situated near the Indo-Tibetian border in the Chamoli district of Uttrakhand. It is also one of the last villages in India. This place is famous for its scenic beauty and historical heritage. You can shop for the best woolen garments such as shawls, caps, and mufflers.