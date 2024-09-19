Verantes Living Awarded as India’s No.1 Stainless Steel Modular Kitchen Brand

Verantes Living has redefined the modern kitchen with products that cater to functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.

Verantes Living, a pioneer in the stainless steel modular kitchen industry, was awarded the title of India’s No.1 Stainless Steel Modular Kitchen Brand at the prestigious Pride of Bharat event held in Delhi. Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor presented the award in recognition of the brand's innovative design and exceptional contribution to modern stainless steel kitchen solutions.



The Pride of Bharat event, which honours leading brands across various sectors in India, acknowledged Verantes Living for its leadership in the stainless steel kitchen space. Known for its cutting-edge design, durability, and eco-friendly approach, Verantes Living has redefined the modern kitchen with products that cater to functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability. This award further cements Verantes Living’s role as a game-changer in the industry.



Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Tomy Sebastian, Co-Founder of Verantes Living, said, "This award solidifies our team's dedication to quality and innovation. We have always believed that stainless steel kitchens offer a perfect blend of luxury and durability, and it’s heartening to see our vision recognized on such a grand stage."



Mr. Varid Gupta, Founder of Verantes Living, added, "We are truly honored to receive this award. Our mission has always been to bring high-quality, customizable stainless steel kitchens to Indian homes. Being acknowledged as the No.1 brand for stainless steel kitchens only motivates us to push further in redefining the kitchen experience for our customers."



The event brought together India's leading brands from various industries, celebrating their excellence and contribution to the country's growing consumer market. Verantes Living’s unique ability to combine sleek, modern designs with the strength and longevity of stainless steel has set them apart as a brand of choice for discerning homeowners. This recognition reflects the growing preference for stainless steel kitchens, driven by the demand for hygienic, durable, and stylish solutions that elevate home aesthetics.