This billionaire, once world’s richest man, witnesses drop in wealth due to...; not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Bernard Arnault, the founder and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has watched his fortune plummet by a staggering $54 billion in just six months. Once reigning supreme as the world’s richest person, Arnault now finds himself hovering near fifth place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth sinking from an impressive $231 billion in late March to a mere $177 billion as of this week.

The dramatic shift in Arnault’s wealth stems from a significant decline in LVMH’s stock price, which has fallen 16% to its lowest point in two years. As the majority shareholder with nearly 48% ownership, this drop has dramatically impacted Arnault’s financial standing. Despite LVMH housing iconic brands like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and Sephora, the conglomerate has reported troubling financials: a mere 2% increase in underlying revenues and an 8% dip in income from recurring operations during the first half of 2024.

Amid this turmoil, specific sectors within LVMH have shown alarming declines. The Wines & Spirits business witnessed a staggering 26% drop in underlying profits, while Watches & Jewelry fell by 19%. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment, traditionally a stronghold, also experienced a 6% decline. Arnault himself has pointed to a “climate of economic and geopolitical uncertainty” as a contributing factor to these setbacks.

As if this weren’t enough, Sephora, another major LVMH brand, has announced plans to cut 10% of its workforce in China, a move aimed at navigating a challenging market. The luxury sector, which thrived post-pandemic due to pent-up demand, now grapples with historic inflation, rising interest rates, and looming recession fears, dampening even the most affluent consumers' shopping habits.

Arnault’s journey from luxury titan to wealth loser in 2024 highlights not just his personal financial struggles but the vulnerabilities of the luxury market. As he flirts with fifth place, the question lingers: Can the “Wolf in Cashmere” reclaim his throne, or will this be the beginning of a downward spiral for one of the world’s most influential business figures?