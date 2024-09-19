'Worst first class...': Indian CEO slams Air India after spending over Rs 5 lakh on one-way flight to...

An Indian-American CEO paid Rs 5.27 lakh for a first-class Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi and shared his disappointing experience on Instagram.

In a shocking revelation, an Indian-American CEO has criticized Air India for what he describes as the "worst first-class experience" he has ever encountered. Patel, who recently flew from Chicago to Delhi on Air India, shared his discontent in a detailed video posted on social media, highlighting the poor conditions of the first-class cabin.

Patel’s video begins with a scathing introduction: “Come with me on the worst first-class cabin I’ve ever been on. This is Chicago to Delhi non-stop Air India. It cost $6,300 one-way for 250,000 miles. Look at how gross this is,” he says, showcasing the “broken, dirty” state of the cabin.

According to Patel, the cabin was in disrepair, with hair and debris scattered throughout, and many items appearing “ripped or ruined.” He expressed his frustration with the extent of the disarray, noting that while regular wear and tear can be expected, the conditions were beyond acceptable.

The CEO also criticized the service quality, specifically mentioning a “warm towel” that was served cold. Although he acknowledged some positives, such as the collaboration with Ferragamo and the soft pajamas, Patel was disappointed with the tangled headphones and the overall state of the amenities.

Patel showed visible stains on the recliner seat and lamented the lack of maintenance. Additionally, he reported that 30 percent of the items on the “very promising” food menu were unavailable, with others offered on a first-come, first-served basis. His food experience included “average” samosas and “delicious” soup, which he described as the “only good thing on the flight.”

The CEO’s dissatisfaction extended to the entertainment system, which failed to function for the entire 15-hour journey. Patel described the system as completely broken and noted that tape had been used to cover damaged areas.

Patel’s video concludes with a stark declaration: “It was a nightmare.” His candid critique highlights significant concerns about the quality of service and amenities provided in Air India’s first-class cabin, raising questions about the airline’s standards and customer satisfaction.