Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This billionaire, once world’s richest man, witnesses drop in wealth due to...; not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'

This man starts wedding sabotage business, claims he's fully booked till December, charges Rs...

Tirupati Laddoo Row: Jagan Reddy says he will write to PM Modi, CJI to take action against...

Meet man who passed JEE Advanced with AIR 1, completed B.Tech from IIT Bombay, is now pursuing…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This billionaire, once world’s richest man, witnesses drop in wealth due to...; not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

This billionaire, once world’s richest man, witnesses drop in wealth due to...; not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'

10 most overworked countries in the world, where does India rank?

10 most overworked countries in the world, where does India rank?

10 stunning images of star birth captured by NASA

10 stunning images of star birth captured by NASA

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'

Meet superstar, Sridevi's rival, earned Rs 10 for debut, then became highest-paid actress, married father of 2, now...

Meet superstar, Sridevi's rival, earned Rs 10 for debut, then became highest-paid actress, married father of 2, now...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'

A clip from an old interview with Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni went viral for the wrong reasons, and now she's facing the heat of the netizens.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 07:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter is now facing the heat of the netizens, and the reason is her comment from an old interview. In an interview with Galatta India, Riddhima Kapoor spoke about trolls, and why she wants to keep her daughter, Samara, away from social media.

While expressing her views about the negativity, Riddhima said that trolls could be anyone, 'maybe it's a house help'. The clip from the interview has resurfaced on the internet, and her comment on house help has been slammed by netizens. In April, Riddhima joined for an interview with Samara. In the conversation, she said, "She (Samara) wants to be on social media, I don't want her to be on social media to be very honest. I want her off social media. But I told her that if you still want to continue with your account (which seems to be an Instagram account), don't be affected and you can't keep reading all your comments. People will write all sorts of things. Anyone is sitting anywhere and writing these comments. Maybe it is the house help commenting, who knows?”

This clip went viral on Reddit, and it left the netizens furious. An internet user wrote, "Iska matlab househelp ko tum log pakka subhumans ki tarah treat karte hoge khud hi expose kardia apne aap ko (You must be treating house helps as sub-humans; you just exposed yourself)." Another internet user wrote, "If Ridhima doesn’t want her child to be on social media, but her daughter wants to, they can find a middle ground by keeping her profile strictly private by giving access only to friends and family.  And by doing such interviews they are doing no good.  This is now going to get more unwanted attention to their kid."  

Riddhima is a jewellery designer. In 2006, she married Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni. In 2011, the two welcomed their only child, daughter Samara.

Read: Meet superstar, Sridevi's rival, earned Rs 10 for debut, then became highest-paid actress, married father of 2, now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Linking me with...': Urvashi Rautela dating star India cricketer Rishabh Pant? Actress finally breaks silence

'Linking me with...': Urvashi Rautela dating star India cricketer Rishabh Pant? Actress finally breaks silence

This is now India's biggest alcohol firm, has surpassed Johnnie Walker maker Diageo by Rs...

This is now India's biggest alcohol firm, has surpassed Johnnie Walker maker Diageo by Rs...

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin joins Ravindra Jadeja in elite club, becomes second cricketer to....

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: R Ashwin joins Ravindra Jadeja in elite club, becomes second cricketer to....

Meet first Indian to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan, he's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani; it’s worth Rs…

Meet first Indian to own Rolls-Royce Cullinan, he's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani; it’s worth Rs…

Indigo's 'Escaping Patriarchy' ad faces heavy backlash, netizens say, 'make-up to appeal to male passengers...'

Indigo's 'Escaping Patriarchy' ad faces heavy backlash, netizens say, 'make-up to appeal to male passengers...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement