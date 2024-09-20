Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'

A clip from an old interview with Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni went viral for the wrong reasons, and now she's facing the heat of the netizens.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's daughter is now facing the heat of the netizens, and the reason is her comment from an old interview. In an interview with Galatta India, Riddhima Kapoor spoke about trolls, and why she wants to keep her daughter, Samara, away from social media.

While expressing her views about the negativity, Riddhima said that trolls could be anyone, 'maybe it's a house help'. The clip from the interview has resurfaced on the internet, and her comment on house help has been slammed by netizens. In April, Riddhima joined for an interview with Samara. In the conversation, she said, "She (Samara) wants to be on social media, I don't want her to be on social media to be very honest. I want her off social media. But I told her that if you still want to continue with your account (which seems to be an Instagram account), don't be affected and you can't keep reading all your comments. People will write all sorts of things. Anyone is sitting anywhere and writing these comments. Maybe it is the house help commenting, who knows?”

This clip went viral on Reddit, and it left the netizens furious. An internet user wrote, "Iska matlab househelp ko tum log pakka subhumans ki tarah treat karte hoge khud hi expose kardia apne aap ko (You must be treating house helps as sub-humans; you just exposed yourself)." Another internet user wrote, "If Ridhima doesn’t want her child to be on social media, but her daughter wants to, they can find a middle ground by keeping her profile strictly private by giving access only to friends and family. And by doing such interviews they are doing no good. This is now going to get more unwanted attention to their kid."

Riddhima is a jewellery designer. In 2006, she married Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni. In 2011, the two welcomed their only child, daughter Samara.

