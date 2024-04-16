Mumbai Police arrest gunmen who opened fired outside Salman Khan's Mumbai house, had planned to attack star in Panvel

The Mumbai Police has arrested two accused in the firing incident outside Salman Khan's house

The Mumbai Police has reportedly arrested two accused in the incident involving firing outside actor Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai. The arrest was made in Gujarat’s Bhuj, where a team of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch had travelled to after initial investigations revealed the identities of the shooters. The accused are now being brought to Mumbai for further questioning.

Two shots had been fired outside Salman Khan’s house in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments on Sunday morning. The Mumbai Police had sprung into action immediately after gangster Anmol Bishnoi seemed to take responsibility for the attack through a social media post. After initial investigations, cops zeroed in on the shooters based on CCTV footage and tracked them down to first Rajasthan and then Gujarat.

Early on Tuesday morning, reports emerged that two accused had been arrested in Bhuj. As per an Aaj Tak report, the two accused have been identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar (21). Both are said gto be residents of Champaran in Bihar.

Police have said that the two arrived on a motorcycle at Galaxy Apartments on Sunday morning around 5am and fired two rounds at Salman’s house. While the star was at home, nobody was injured in the firing. One bullet was fired at the balcony from where the actor occasionally greets his fans.

Mumbai Police has said that the planning to execute this attack was done a month earlier in Rajasthan. The shooters allegedly took a room for rent near Salman’s Panvel farmhouse and were waiting for him here. They planned to attack Salman at the farmhouse when he arrived but eventually changed their plan after he did not show up for a long time.

Salman, himself, has not commented on the incident so far, but his family released a statement on Monday evening, saying they are all ‘shaken up’ by the firing incident, and slammed those who are calling it a publicity stunt.

