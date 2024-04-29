Twitter
T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand announces squad, reveals new jersey, take a look

Bowler Matt Henry and batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra are the only two members of the 15 without ICC T20 World Cup experience.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 29, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Kane Williamson has been named captain as New Zealand announced an experienced 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting from June 1 in the USA and the West Indies.

This is Williamson’s sixth appearance in a T20 World Cup and his fourth tournament as captain. Tim Southee, currently sits as the leading wicket-taker in the history of T20Is, earned a selection in his seventh T20 World Cup.

Moreover, pacer Trent Boult is set for his fifth T20 World Cup. Devon Conway, who is currently recovering from a thumb injury, has also been picked in the squad.

Pace bowler Ben Sears will travel and train with the team as injury cover.

Bowler Matt Henry and batting all-rounder Rachin Ravindra are the only two members of the 15 without ICC T20 World Cup experience.

“Matt has worked exceptionally hard on his skills across the phases of a T20 game to come back into selection consideration. Rachin has made every post a winner in the past 12 months and it was exciting to see him continue that trajectory over the summer in the T20 format against Australia,” said coach head Gary Stead.

New Zealand will leave for the tournament on May 23. They open their campaign against Afghanistan in Guyana on June 7.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

