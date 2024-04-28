Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava, who got AIR 1 in CSE exams 2023, breaks IAS Tina Dabi’s record of…

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns, says party allied with AAP

Sonam Kapoor says she gained 32 kg during pregnancy, was traumatised: 'Never going to feel the same'

Weather updates: IMD issues severe heatwave condition in these states; check forecast here

Sahil Khan detained by Mumbai SIT in Mahadev betting app case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava, who got AIR 1 in CSE exams 2023, breaks IAS Tina Dabi’s record of…

Bank Holidays in May 2024: Branches to remain closed for 10 days this month, check full list

Govinda had tears in his eyes on seeing Arti Singh as bride, Krushna Abhishek reveals: 'Agar woh thodi der...'

Animals that eat their own babies

Low-calorie Indian snacks to enjoy in summer

Which country has the most mosquitoes?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Paresh Rawal, this superstar was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju, he rejected because...

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns, says party allied with AAP

Lovely was appointed to the post in August 2023. In his letter to the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said that all unanimous decisions taken by the Senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge).

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 10:38 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely has resigned from his post, party officials on Sunday said.

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...," Arvinder Singh Lovely wrote in his resignation letter. 

Lovely was appointed to the post in August 2023. In his letter to the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said that all unanimous decisions taken by the Senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge).

"Since my appointment as DPCC President, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed me to make any senior appointments in the DPCC. My request for the appointment of a veteran leader as Media head of DPCC was blatantly rejected. To date, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed the DPCC to appoint all Block presidents in the city. Resultantly more than 150 blocks in Delhi do not presently have a Block President," he said.

Further, he said that despite Aam Aadmi Party accusing the Congress over corruption, the party allied (INDIA bloc) with them.

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a Party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party and in turn, whose half of the cabinet ministers are presently in jail on corruption charges. Despite that, the Party decided to ally with the AAP in Delhi," Lovely said in his letter to Kharge.

"We respected the Party's final decision. Not only did I publicly back the decision, I also ensured that the full State Unit fell in line with the High Command's final order. On instructions from AICC General Secretary (Organisation), I even went to the extent of visiting Kejriwal's residence on the night of his Arrest along with Subash Chopra and Sandeep Dikshit, despite the same being against my position on the matter," he added.

The former DPCC President also pointed out that pursuant to the alliance, the Delhi Congress was allotted three Parliamentary Seats to fight in the present General Elections.

He also highlighted the comments made by the North-East Delhi candidate (Kanhaiya Kumar), for falsely praising the Delhi CM and endorsing the works done by AAP in the Education, Health, Road and Electricity sector.

"Such ill-thought and factually incorrect statements have not gone down well with the Local Party Unit since, the local party workers had an inherent understanding that the alliance was not done in appreciation of AAP's false propaganda of the development of Delhi and was in fact, a "compromise- to improve the chances of victory for the Party as part of the National Alliance," he said. Lovely, said that since he cannot protect the interests of the Party Workers, he sees no reason to continue in the said post. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat SRH by 35 runs

'His contribution to Team India is....': Former Pakistan captain on comparison between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

This film's hero acted for free after makers couldn't afford him, it won five National Awards, became cult classic

Viral video: Groom's daring leap during varmala ceremony leaves internet in stitches, watch

One of India’s most expensive wedding, attended by 5000 people, 100 room villa, cost Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement