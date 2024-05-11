Meet man, IIT gold medalist, who left high-paying job offer to start his own company, his business is...

Himangshu Vaish, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi), went on the path of success with his extraordinary journey. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi, Himangshu's brilliance was evident as he clinched the prestigious gold medal.

Despite familial pressures, Himangshu had a desire to make his own path. Rejecting high-paying job offers after pursuing his degree from IIT, he ventured into entrepreneurship in 1976. His vision was not to seek employment but to create opportunities.

With determination and a vision, Himangshu established the International Data Processing Center, marking the inception of his entrepreneurial journey. However, his ambitions transcended beyond conventional boundaries.

Faced with frequent power outages that disrupted daily life, Himangshu ventured into the inverter business, founding Instapower in 1986. The company specialised in inverters and uninterruptible power supply systems, garnering significant success. Later, he diversified into lighting products, launching CFL bulbs and lights.

Himangshu's hard work led to the development of innovative LED lights that adapt to people's needs and surroundings. His company boasts 70 patents, with products exported to over 30 countries, elevating India's global standing, according to News18.

Reflecting on his journey, Himangshu emphasises the importance of pursuing one's passion and not succumbing to societal pressures. He encourages youngsters to view careers not just as a means of employment but as a platform for innovation and impact.

Himangshu Vaish's story serves as an inspiration, showcasing how determination, innovation, and a commitment to one's vision can illuminate the path to success, not only for oneself but also for others.