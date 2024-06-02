India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Kangana Ranaut to Shashi Tharoor, know who is ahead on key seats in Exit Poll

The results are scheduled to be announced on June 4. Meanwhile, most of the Exit Polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP

Voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is complete, and the results are scheduled to be announced on June 4. Most of the Exit Polls have predicted a clear majority for the BJP. Key constituencies and Exit Poll predictions: Mandi: Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is likely to win her first election from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, according to the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll 2024. Ranaut faces Congress's Vikramaditya Singh, the son of the late Virbhadra Singh. North-East Delhi: Incumbent BJP MP Manoj Tiwari is expected to retain his seat against Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar, as per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll. Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is posing a strong challenge to sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, along with CPI candidate Panniyan Raveendran, according to the News18 Mega Exit Poll. Nagina: The Nagina seat is highly contested, with BJP's Om Kumar, SP's Manoj Kumar, BSP's Surendra Mainwal, and Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar in the fray. Exit polls suggest Chandrashekhar Azad might emerge victorious, making this a seat to watch. Purnia: In Bihar's Purnia, Independent candidate Pappu Yadav is leading over the two-time incumbent JD(U) MP Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll. Purnia became a key seat after Pappu Yadav filed his candidacy as an Independent.

