Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Weather updates: IMD issues severe heatwave condition in these states; check forecast here

Sahil Khan detained by Mumbai SIT in Mahadev betting app case

Bank Holidays in May 2024: Branches to remain closed for 10 days this month, check full list

Govinda had tears in his eyes on seeing Arti Singh as bride, Krushna Abhishek reveals: 'Agar woh thodi der...'

Aamir Khan recalls ex-wife Reena Dutta slapping him when she was in labour: 'She even bit my hand'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bank Holidays in May 2024: Branches to remain closed for 10 days this month, check full list

Govinda had tears in his eyes on seeing Arti Singh as bride, Krushna Abhishek reveals: 'Agar woh thodi der...'

Meet Indian genius behind world’s first smart calculator at 22, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, he is from…

Animals that eat their own babies

10 superfoods rich in Vitamin K

8 images of celestial bodies by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Paresh Rawal, this superstar was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju, he rejected because...

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

HomeIndia

India

Weather updates: IMD issues severe heatwave condition in these states; check forecast here

Several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, are expected to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall from April 28 to 30.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 09:37 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department has issued a recent weather update, emphasizing the persistence of a heatwave across several states. According to the update released on April 27, East and South Peninsular India are expected to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for the next five days. Additionally, the Western Himalayan Region will see rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from April 28 to 30, with similar weather expected in the plains of Northwest India on April 28 and 29.

Northeast India is forecasted to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning between April 28 and May 1.

In Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, heatwave conditions have been prevailing since mid-April, with temperatures soaring to 44.6 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar recently. The IMD has advised people to stay indoors between 11 am to 3 pm due to the hot and humid conditions prevailing in most parts of these states.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the ongoing heatwave conditions are expected to intensify further, leading to a potential increase in maximum daytime temperatures across most districts in the region.

Several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, are expected to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall from April 28 to 30. Punjab and Haryana may also experience isolated hailstorms on April 27 and 28.

From April 28 to May 1, Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall, along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Similar weather patterns are expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with isolated heavy rainfall predicted over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during this period.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Govinda had tears in his eyes on seeing Arti Singh as bride, Krushna Abhishek reveals: 'Agar woh thodi der...'

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, gets over Rs 240000000 salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

JEE Advanced 2024: Registration window opens today; check how to apply

Sahil Khan detained by Mumbai SIT in Mahadev betting app case

Meet lesser-known relative of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, has worked with BCCI, he is married to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement