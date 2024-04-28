Weather updates: IMD issues severe heatwave condition in these states; check forecast here

The India Meteorological Department has issued a recent weather update, emphasizing the persistence of a heatwave across several states. According to the update released on April 27, East and South Peninsular India are expected to experience heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for the next five days. Additionally, the Western Himalayan Region will see rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from April 28 to 30, with similar weather expected in the plains of Northwest India on April 28 and 29.

Northeast India is forecasted to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning between April 28 and May 1.

In Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, heatwave conditions have been prevailing since mid-April, with temperatures soaring to 44.6 degrees Celsius in Bhubaneswar recently. The IMD has advised people to stay indoors between 11 am to 3 pm due to the hot and humid conditions prevailing in most parts of these states.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the ongoing heatwave conditions are expected to intensify further, leading to a potential increase in maximum daytime temperatures across most districts in the region.

Several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, are expected to witness widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall from April 28 to 30. Punjab and Haryana may also experience isolated hailstorms on April 27 and 28.

From April 28 to May 1, Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall, along with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Similar weather patterns are expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with isolated heavy rainfall predicted over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during this period.