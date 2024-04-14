Lawrence Bishnoi's brother claims responsibility for firing incident at Salman Khan's house, calls it a 'trailer'

In a new development, a post from Anmol Bishnoi's Facebook account claimed that he was responsible for the firing incident that happened outside Salman Khan's house.

A few hours after the firing incident at Salman Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has allegedly taken responsibility for the attack. A purported social media account of Anmol Bishnoi, shared a post on his profile, stating that the firing was just a 'trailer' and gave him a 'final warning'. For the unversed, Anmol is wanted in India and is reportedly hiding in the US.

In the social media post, Anmol wrote, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much. Jai Shri Ram." The social media account from which the post appeared has only five friends and the authenticity of the profile and post is questionable.

Earlier, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted gangster Goldy Brar issued death threats to Salman Khan several times. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was also responsible for the killing of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu is an absconding accused in Moose Wala's murder. Last year he was chargesheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and he escaped from India on a fake passport. Anmol has been changing his locations constantly. Last year he was spotted in Kenya.

Salman Khan and Salim Khan's reactions after the incident

Salman's close Zafar Sareshwala reached at actor's home after the incident, and he revealed that everyone in the family were normal and unaffected by the incident. While speaking to Zoom, Zafar recalled what Salim Khan told him, "Bas yehi jawaab hai humara. Inn hone jo kiya hai, woh iss liye kiya hai, ki hum terrorised ho jaye, darr jaye. Aur woh aage bataye ki 'Dekha Salman Khan ke ghar pe goli chaliyi, bach gaya, tum Rs 50 lakh ready rakho'. Iska jawab yeh hai ki hume normal rehna hai."