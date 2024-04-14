Twitter
Salman Khan's friend says actor was present in house when gunmen fired, shares what Salim Khan said: 'Iska jawaab..'

Salman Khan's fans are worried after hearing that two gunmen fired at the superstar's house in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday. However, a close friend of Salman, Zafar Sareshwala assured that the actor and his family are fine and they are very much normal even after the incident. In a conversation with Zoom, Zafar revealed that when the firing incident happened around 5 am Salman was present in the house with his family. 

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 14, 2024, 03:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Salman Khan's fans are worried after hearing that two gunmen fired at the superstar's house in Bandra, Mumbai, on Sunday. However, a close friend of Salman, Zafar Sareshwala assured that the actor and his family are fine and they are very much normal even after the incident. In a conversation with Zoom, Zafar revealed that when the firing incident happened around 5 am Salman was present in the house with his family. 

When Zafar reached his home to ask about his well-being, he saw Salim Khan (Salman's father) getting ready to go out for a morning walk, and he, Salman looked completely normal and unaffected by the attack. Zafar said that Salim told him "Bas yehi jawaab hai humara. Inn hone jo kiya hai, woh iss liye kiya hai, ki hum terrorised ho jaye, darr jaye. Aur woh aage bataye ki 'Dekha Salman Khan ke ghar pe goli chaliyi, bach gaya, tum Rs 50 lakh ready rakho'. Iska jawab yeh hai ki hume normal rehna hai." Sharing the video interview on their social media, the portal captioned the video, "Salman Khan was there in the house when the attack took place. The family is not scared of what has happened, Salim Khan has also come out for his morning walk. All is well inside Salman’s house.”  

About the incident 

According to police officials, three rounds were fired. The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation, they said. "Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation," according to Mumbai police.

The security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence, and a forensic team is also present at the spot. We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused, the police added. On the work front, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3. 

