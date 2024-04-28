Here’s how much employees at Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp earn around the world

Meta, formerly known as Facebook is a tech giant that stands as one of the biggest tech firms globally, boasting a large workforce. But do you know about the average salary of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp employees?

According to a TOI report, the average salary of employees working at Meta is around $379,000 (Rs 3,16,09,718.05 approximately).

In 2023, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg received a whopping amount of $24.4 million as compensation. This information came to light through recent company filings in anticipation of annual shareholder meeting of Meta. The report further reveals that Meta hires around 67000 people worldwide.

The median income indicates that half of Meta earned more than $379,000 in 2023, leaving the other half that made less.

Mark Zuckerberg's official annual paycheck remains at $1 out of his $24.4 million payout, a symbolic amount he has received for over a decade as his booming wealth, now reaching at an impressive $176 million, largely due to his shares in Meta.

Based on Meta's filing, the $24.4 million was categorized as "other compensation" and covered some pretty luxurious perks.

Around $9.4 million was spent on security for Zuckerberg's personal safety, both at his residences and while he travels, such as on his boat or private jet (the filing states that $1 million was marked explicitly for his private air travel in 2023).

According to Meta, the reason behind his high level of security is because he represents the company. "Negative sentiment towards our company is directly associated with Mr. Zuckerberg," said the filing. That means his security is not cheap!

Reportedly, the company in the filing wrote, “We believe that Mr. Zuckerberg's role puts him in a unique position: he is synonymous with Meta, and as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with, and often transferred to Zuckerberg. He is one of the most-recognized executives in the world, in large part as a result of the size of our user base and our continued exposure to global media, legislative, and regulatory attention.”

