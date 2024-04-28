Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Days after his cryptic note on 'giving up', Babil Khan remembers dad Irrfan Khan in emotional post: 'I will not...'

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat GT by 9 wickets

Meet man behind origin of Karmi's resturant, who started mughal cuisine business in Delhi, it's current owner is...

Here’s how much employees at Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp earn around the world

PCB appoints Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie as head coaches ahead of T20 World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who studied at IIT, IIM, left lucrative job to crack UPSC in 1st attempt, became IPS then IAS, her rank was…

Days after his cryptic note on 'giving up', Babil Khan remembers dad Irrfan Khan in emotional post: 'I will not...'

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat GT by 9 wickets

Food items loved by Mughal Emperor Akbar

Warning signs of nutrient deficiencies in body

Batters with fastest centuries in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Days after his cryptic note on 'giving up', Babil Khan remembers dad Irrfan Khan in emotional post: 'I will not...'

Arijit Singh apologises to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at live concert, watch viral video to know the reason

Made in Rs 40 crore, this film earned Rs 318 crore worldwide, starred ex-couple, Omar Abdullah objected to it because...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Here’s how much employees at Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp earn around the world

Here’s how much employees working at Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are earning globally

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 07:47 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Meta, formerly known as Facebook is a tech giant that stands as one of the biggest tech firms globally, boasting a large workforce. But do you know about the average salary of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp employees?

According to a TOI report, the average salary of employees working at Meta is around $379,000 (Rs 3,16,09,718.05 approximately). 

In 2023, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg received a whopping amount of $24.4 million as compensation. This information came to light through recent company filings in anticipation of annual shareholder meeting of Meta. The report further reveals that Meta hires around 67000 people worldwide.

The median income indicates that half of Meta earned more than $379,000 in 2023, leaving the other half that made less.

Mark Zuckerberg's official annual paycheck remains at $1 out of his $24.4 million payout, a symbolic amount he has received for over a decade as his booming wealth, now reaching at an impressive $176 million, largely due to his shares in Meta.

Based on Meta's filing, the $24.4 million was categorized as "other compensation" and covered some pretty luxurious perks.

Around $9.4 million was spent on security for Zuckerberg's personal safety, both at his residences and while he travels, such as on his boat or private jet (the filing states that $1 million was marked explicitly for his private air travel in 2023).

According to Meta, the reason behind his high level of security is because he represents the company. "Negative sentiment towards our company is directly associated with Mr. Zuckerberg," said the filing. That means his security is not cheap!

Reportedly, the company in the filing wrote, “We believe that Mr. Zuckerberg's role puts him in a unique position: he is synonymous with Meta, and as a result, negative sentiment regarding our company is directly associated with, and often transferred to Zuckerberg. He is one of the most-recognized executives in the world, in large part as a result of the size of our user base and our continued exposure to global media, legislative, and regulatory attention.”

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Dil Dosti Dilemma review: Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani bring back SRK's old-school romance in fresh, feel-good entertainer

DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 10 runs

Meet woman who quit high-paying job at 30, built Rs 100 crore turnover company, her business is…

Meet man, an Indian, who moved to UAE, set up healthcare group, now has net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement