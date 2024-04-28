Made in Rs 40 crore, this film earned Rs 318 crore worldwide, starred ex-couple, Omar Abdullah objected to it because...

Starring ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the Ayan Mukerji directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was a blockbuster. Read on to know why the former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah objected to the Karan Johar film.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the coming-of-age romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor as Kabir 'Bunny Thapar, Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar, Kalki Koechlin as Aditi 'Adi' Mehra, and Aditya Roy Kapur as Avinash 'Avi' Arora as the four friends in the leading roles.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani received universal acclaim for its performances, direction, soundtrack, cinematography, and narration. With a production budget of Rs 40 crore, the film became a blockbuster and minted Rs 188.5 crore net in India and Rs 318 crore gross worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk).

Ranbir and Deepika had dated for two years from 2007 to 2009 and the Ayan Mukerji directorial was their first film after their much publicised breakup. Their chemistry in the film won over the hearts of the audiences and critics. Before YJHD, the two of them were seen together in Bachna Ae Hasseno (2008) and after YJHD, they also were paired opposite each other in Tamasha (2015).

When Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released in 2013, it opened to rave reviews, but the then Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah objected to it because he was shocked to see that the outdoor locations of Gulmarg, where the movie was actually shot, have been portrayed as Manali within the film. He took to his Twitter (now called X) account and wrote, "It is irritating when we roll out the red carpet and facilitate the shoot only to have people believe it's Manali." Reacting to Omar Adbullah's displeasure, the production house Dharma Productions issued a statement that read, "The opening credit slate clearly mentions Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Tourism Minister GA Mir and Inspector-General of Police SM Sahal. The names of the entire crew in Kashmir has been mentioned in the credits of the film."





Apart from Ranbir, Deepika, Kalki, and Aditya, the romantic drama also starred Kunaal Roy Kapur, Farooq Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, and Dolly Ahluwalia in supporting roles. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has achieved a cult status over the years. The film's songs such as Kabira, Ilahi, Badtameez Dil, Balam Pichkari, and Dilliwali Girlfriend, are hugely popular even today.

