Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

WhatsApp users will no longer be able to take screenshots of profile pictures, working on new feature for...

Meet woman, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is married to…

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal invites employees' moms to office for Mother's Day celebration, watch

Nothing suspicious found after Delhi Airport, several hospitals received bomb threats: Police

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 4: Voting in 96 seats in 10 states/UT today; Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra in fray

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is married to…

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal invites employees' moms to office for Mother's Day celebration, watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 4: Voting in 96 seats in 10 states/UT today; Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra in fray

Animals that hardly sleep their entire life

8 shelved movies of Akshay Kumar

6 biggest flops of Ranbir Kapoor

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Amid criticism, Sharmin Segal responds to charge that Bhansali gave special treatment for Heeramandi: 'He loves me'

This actor quit his bank job in 3 days, used to take money from girlfriend, started as villain, then became iconic...

'It's horrible': Aditi Rao Hydari reacts to Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled, says 'there is a way to...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is married to…

Sundar Pichai has credited Anjali Pichai for his current position at Google as the executive got job offers from Twitter and Yahoo.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 13, 2024, 06:41 AM IST

article-main
Anjali Pichai
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anjali Pichai is the wife of Sundar Pichai who is the highest paid India CEO in the world. For those who do not know, Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet which has a market cap of 2.09 trillion dollars. While Sundar Pichai is a known face to the world, not many know about his wife Anjali Pichai who has played a significant role in pushing Google executive to new heights. Sundar Pichai has an annual salary of more than Rs 1800 crore. He had a salary package of Rs 1869 crore in 2022 which is more than the salary of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. This means he earns over Rs 5 crore per day. Sundar Pichai has credited Anjali Pichai for his current position at Google as the executive got job offers from Twitter and Yahoo. However, his wife asked him to stay at Google.

After Sundar moved to the US, the couple stayed apart for months without talking as they couldn’t afford long distance calls at that time. Reports suggest that many companies have tried to rope in Pichai but his wife Anjali has advised him against leaving Google. Due to Anjali’s advice, Sundar Pichai is about to become a ‘rare’ billionaire. Since Sundar Pichai joined Google, shares of the company have surged more than 400%. With the AI boom, Google is reaching new heights each day. Riding on the wave, Sundar Pichai is about to become a billionaire as his net worth is around 1 billion dollars (Rs 8342 crore). Sundar Pichai’s feat is quite rare as there are only a few non-founder billionaire tech chief executives in the world.

Native to Rajasthan’s Kota Anjali Pichai met Sundar Pichai in IIT Kharagpur while she was pursuing her graduation in chemical engineering. After graduating from IIT, she got placed at Accenture. After working at the company for three years, she moved to Intuit. Currently, Anjali Pichai is working as a Business Operation Manager in that firm.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

EC cautions Congress chief Kharge on comments about voter turnout data, terms it as attempt to 'push biased narrative'

'You all are scaring me': Preity Zinta gets uncomfortable after paps follow her, video goes viral

Meet man who left high-paying job in US, built Rs 15000 crore business with just Rs 40000, his massive net worth is...

From Shahrukh to Rihanna: Pakistani students recreate Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding theme walk, watch

Meet actor, who quit cricket to become TV star, Bollywood films flopped, alcohol destroyed him, is now...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement