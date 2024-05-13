Meet woman, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is married to…

Sundar Pichai has credited Anjali Pichai for his current position at Google as the executive got job offers from Twitter and Yahoo.

Anjali Pichai is the wife of Sundar Pichai who is the highest paid India CEO in the world. For those who do not know, Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet which has a market cap of 2.09 trillion dollars. While Sundar Pichai is a known face to the world, not many know about his wife Anjali Pichai who has played a significant role in pushing Google executive to new heights. Sundar Pichai has an annual salary of more than Rs 1800 crore. He had a salary package of Rs 1869 crore in 2022 which is more than the salary of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. This means he earns over Rs 5 crore per day. Sundar Pichai has credited Anjali Pichai for his current position at Google as the executive got job offers from Twitter and Yahoo. However, his wife asked him to stay at Google.

After Sundar moved to the US, the couple stayed apart for months without talking as they couldn’t afford long distance calls at that time. Reports suggest that many companies have tried to rope in Pichai but his wife Anjali has advised him against leaving Google. Due to Anjali’s advice, Sundar Pichai is about to become a ‘rare’ billionaire. Since Sundar Pichai joined Google, shares of the company have surged more than 400%. With the AI boom, Google is reaching new heights each day. Riding on the wave, Sundar Pichai is about to become a billionaire as his net worth is around 1 billion dollars (Rs 8342 crore). Sundar Pichai’s feat is quite rare as there are only a few non-founder billionaire tech chief executives in the world.

Native to Rajasthan’s Kota Anjali Pichai met Sundar Pichai in IIT Kharagpur while she was pursuing her graduation in chemical engineering. After graduating from IIT, she got placed at Accenture. After working at the company for three years, she moved to Intuit. Currently, Anjali Pichai is working as a Business Operation Manager in that firm.