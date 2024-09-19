Haryana Elections 2024 Is BJP Set To Lose In Haryana Anti-Incumbency And Other Factors Analysed

As Haryana gears up for the 2024 Assembly elections, major challenges loom for the ruling BJP. In this in-depth analysis, we explore how issues like rising anti-incumbency, the lingering impact of the farmers' protest, and the wrestlers' agitation could shape the political landscape. Will these movements lead to a shift in power, or can the BJP overcome these hurdles to retain control? Join us as we break down the key factors, voter sentiments, and potential outcomes in one of the most crucial elections of the year.